Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Apple, Zelle, Little Caesars and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Actor/rapper Daveed Diggs (best known for playing Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in "Hamilton" on Broadway) rhymes his way through an ad for digital-payment network Zelle. A distressed woman causes some pretty serious damage to an office building after hearing about Little Caesars' ExtraMostBestest pizza deal. And Apple hypes the "studio-quality portraits" you can take with the iPhone X by showing a series of studio-quality portraits of some awesome-looking people.