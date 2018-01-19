Watch the Newest Ads on TV From AT&T, Apple, Zaxby's and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Zaxby's hypes its $5.99 Spicy Honey BBQ Boneless Wings Meal with the help of a silent woman (who's apparently drooling, but let's not dwell on that). Apple serves up a six-second spot that ran during "How to Get Away With Murder" on ABC, suggesting fans use Siri to get more information about the show. And AT&T promotes its upcoming "History By Us" initiative ("Black History Told By Those Making It").