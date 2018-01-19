×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From AT&T, Apple, Zaxby's and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Zaxby's hypes its $5.99 Spicy Honey BBQ Boneless Wings Meal with the help of a silent woman (who's apparently drooling, but let's not dwell on that). Apple serves up a six-second spot that ran during "How to Get Away With Murder" on ABC, suggesting fans use Siri to get more information about the show. And AT&T promotes its upcoming "History By Us" initiative ("Black History Told By Those Making It").

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Counterpart: Critical Acclaim
Starz Channel: Counterpart: Critical Acclaim
Premiered on: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, USA Network
Starz Channel data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 189,097,640 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,123,554 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.58
Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Appetite
Zaxby's: Appetite
Premiered on: The Wedding March, Hallmark
Zaxby's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 95,002,567 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $595,255 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.65
Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)
ABC: How to Get Away With Murder
Apple iPhone: ABC: How to Get Away With Murder
Premiered on: How to Get Away With Murder, ABC
Apple iPhone data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,630,201,780 (42% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $59,742,351 (51% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.30
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Black History Month: History by Us
AT&T Wireless: Black History Month: History by Us
Premiered on: 49th NAACP Image Awards: Red Carpet Live!, TV ONE
AT&T Wireless data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 933,403,830 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,078,829 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.50
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Sarah: So Simple
TaxSlayer.com: Sarah: So Simple
Premiered on: Teen Titans Go!, Cartoon Network
TaxSlayer.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 38,889,700 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $697,674 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.74
Attention Index: 43 (57% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
