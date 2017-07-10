×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Axe, Rolex, Casper and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Roger Federer reminisces about his first Wimbledon title for Rolex (the official timekeeper of Wimbledon). Mattress marketer Casper says that "Perfect sleep changes people" in an ad that uses happy Muppet-like creatures to deliver customer testimonials. And an Axe ad asks a shirtless dude "Why are you touching your armpit?" (a line it's deployed in at least one earlier ad with a different guy). Spoiler: He's actually got a good reason.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Smell Great and Stay Dry Axe: Smell Great and Stay Dry
Network: Spike
Show: One Night Only: Alec Baldwin
Primetime Airing: Jul. 9, 9:12 pm ET
UFC: Walkout MetroPCS: UFC: Walkout
Network: Fox Sports 1
Show: The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale: Johnson vs. Gaethje
Primetime Airing: Jul. 7, 10:43 pm ET
Changes People Casper: Changes People
Network: FYI
Show: Food Porn
Airing Date: Jul. 8, 6:54 pm ET
Summer Bucket List Series: Zip Lining Match.com: Summer Bucket List Series: Zip Lining
Network: TLC
Show: What Not to Wear
Primetime Airing: Jul. 7, 10:16 pm ET
Rolex: "My First Wimbledon Title" by Roger Federer
Network: ESPN
Show: 2017 Wimbledon Championships
Airing Date: Jul. 7, 8:28 am ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Details Mazda: Details
Online Views: 4,433,340
Social Actions: 17,773
SpotShare: 13.43%
Running of the Bulldogs GEICO: Running of the Bulldogs
Online Views: 1,041,551
Social Actions: 54,946
SpotShare: 12.81%
Declaration Descendants: July 4th Ancestry: Declaration Descendants: July 4th
Online Views: 987,274
Social Actions: 36,969
SpotShare: 9.25%
The Secret to Victory Gatorade: The Secret to Victory
Online Views: 773,087
Social Actions: 3,685
SpotShare: 2.46%
Tech Reviewers Samsung Mobile: Tech Reviewers
Online Views: 568,440
Social Actions: 3,178
SpotShare: 1.89%

In this article:
Most Popular