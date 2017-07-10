Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Axe, Rolex, Casper and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Roger Federer reminisces about his first Wimbledon title for Rolex (the official timekeeper of Wimbledon). Mattress marketer Casper says that "Perfect sleep changes people" in an ad that uses happy Muppet-like creatures to deliver customer testimonials. And an Axe ad asks a shirtless dude "Why are you touching your armpit?" (a line it's deployed in at least one earlier ad with a different guy). Spoiler: He's actually got a good reason.