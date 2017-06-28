×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Beats, Gatorade, Nike and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a cartoon version of a basketball superstar is the focus of the latest Jordan commercial (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: "Jordan Brand Pays Homage to NBA MVP Russell Westbrook With 'Schoolhouse Rock'-Style Animated Film"). And skateboarding looms large -- twice: In a Nike ad, Kobe Bryant sings the praises of legendary skateboarder Paul Rodriguez, whose Paul Rodriguez Ten signature shoe will be released on July 1. And in a moody, cinematic spot, Beats follows pro skaters Louie Lopez, Leticia Bufoni, Luan Oliveira, Sean Malto, Felipe Gustavo and Tommy Fynn on their way to the Super Crown 2017.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
The Secret to Victory Gatorade: The Secret to Victory
Network: Fox Sports 1
Show: The Herd with Colin Cowherd
Primetime Airing: Jun. 27, 10:40 pm ET
Why Not 0? Jordan: Why Not 0?
Network: Fox Sports 1
Show: The Herd with Colin Cowherd
Primetime Airing: Jun. 27, 10:18 pm ET
Road to Super Crown Beats Audio: Road to Super Crown
Network: ESPN2
Show: World of X Games
Airing Date: Jun. 27, 11:15 pm ET
Welcome to the Club Nike Skateboarding: Welcome to the Club
Network: ESPN2
Show: World of X Games
Airing Date: Jun. 27, 11:13 pm ET
Kill Jay Z TIDAL: Kill Jay Z
Network: FOX
Show: Lethal Weapon
Primetime Airing: Jun. 27, 8:39 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
The Archives Apple iPhone: The Archives
Online Views: 4,069,659
Social Actions: 30,840
SpotShare: 13.04%
Boyz II Men: Side Effects GEICO: Boyz II Men: Side Effects
Online Views: 3,634,476
Social Actions: 30,762
SpotShare: 12.18%
You've Got This, Mom On! Yoplait: You've Got This, Mom On!
Online Views: 1,024,330
Social Actions: 13,928
SpotShare: 4.31%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 1,292
Social Actions: 11,382
SpotShare: 1.87%
Touch Mazda: Touch
Online Views: 502,196
Social Actions: 1,447
SpotShare: 1.23%

