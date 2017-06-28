Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Beats, Gatorade, Nike and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a cartoon version of a basketball superstar is the focus of the latest Jordan commercial (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: "Jordan Brand Pays Homage to NBA MVP Russell Westbrook With 'Schoolhouse Rock'-Style Animated Film"). And skateboarding looms large -- twice: In a Nike ad, Kobe Bryant sings the praises of legendary skateboarder Paul Rodriguez, whose Paul Rodriguez Ten signature shoe will be released on July 1. And in a moody, cinematic spot, Beats follows pro skaters Louie Lopez, Leticia Bufoni, Luan Oliveira, Sean Malto, Felipe Gustavo and Tommy Fynn on their way to the Super Crown 2017.