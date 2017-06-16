Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Burger King, Nissan, American Express and More
Published on .
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.
Among the new releases, John Mellencamp's '80s hit "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A." serves as the soundtrack for a Nissan sales event ad. A British lady helps two American dudes grasp the royal etiquette involved in properly consuming a Burger King Mushroom & Swiss King. And American Express Open celebrates the sheer joy of getting a "yes" -- from a boss, on a project, from a client, etc.