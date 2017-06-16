×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Burger King, Nissan, American Express and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, John Mellencamp's '80s hit "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A." serves as the soundtrack for a Nissan sales event ad. A British lady helps two American dudes grasp the royal etiquette involved in properly consuming a Burger King Mushroom & Swiss King. And American Express Open celebrates the sheer joy of getting a "yes" -- from a boss, on a project, from a client, etc.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Say Yes to Getting Business Done American Express: Say Yes to Getting Business Done
Network: Fox Sports 1
Show: 2016 U.S. Open: DJ's Major Redemption
Primetime Airing: Jun. 15, 8:51 pm ET
Flying Burger King: Flying
Network: ESPN2
Show: Mike & Mike
Primetime Airing: Jun. 15, 8:45 pm ET
America's Best Sales Event: More Nissan: America's Best Sales Event: More
Network: SYFY
Show: Hook
Airing Date: Jun. 15, 11:55 pm ET
Cooking Fever: Angry Customers Nordcurrent: Cooking Fever: Angry Customers
Network: BET
Show: Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Primetime Airing: Jun. 15, 9:38 pm ET
What It Takes Nitro Circus: What It Takes
Network: NBC Sports
Show: Nitro World Games All Access: Reloaded
Primetime Airing: Jun. 15, 10:43 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Everybody, Everywhere Chevrolet: Everybody, Everywhere
Online Views: 2,895,472
Social Actions: 18,110
SpotShare: 8.34%
Cat's in the Cradle TD Ameritrade: Cat's in the Cradle
Online Views: 32,631
Social Actions: 18,481
SpotShare: 2.42%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 994
Social Actions: 18,318
SpotShare: 2.29%
We Can Do IT University of Phoenix: We Can Do IT
Online Views: 537,260
Social Actions: 1,589
SpotShare: 1.34%
Earth Apple iPhone: Earth
Online Views: 106,015
Social Actions: 7,681
SpotShare: 1.18%

In this article:
Most Popular