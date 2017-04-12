Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Calvin Klein, Geico, LG Mobile and More

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a stunt man cheats death (and death seems super annoyed about it) for Geico, while LG demonstrates the water resistance of its G6 smart phone by dunking it in a fishbowl. And the iconic Lauren Hutton grins her way through a black-and-white spot for Calvin Klein's underwear line.