Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Calvin Klein, Geico, LG Mobile and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a stunt man cheats death (and death seems super annoyed about it) for Geico, while LG demonstrates the water resistance of its G6 smart phone by dunking it in a fishbowl. And the iconic Lauren Hutton grins her way through a black-and-white spot for Calvin Klein's underwear line.

Goldfish Bowl LG Mobile: Goldfish Bowl
Network: TNT
Show: Charmed
Primetime Airing: Apr. 11, 10:53 pm ET
Cheat Death: It's What You Do GEICO: Cheat Death: It's What You Do
Network: Tennis Channel
Show: ATP Tennis
Airing Date: Apr. 11, 4:33 pm ET
GoGurt + Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 GoGurt: GoGurt + Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Network: Cartoon Network
Show: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Primetime Airing: Apr. 11, 8:34 pm ET
Or Nothing at All: Lauren Hutton Calvin Klein: Or Nothing at All: Lauren Hutton
Network: BRAVO
Show: Imposters
Primetime Airing: Apr. 11, 10:36 pm ET
Missed Connections Match.com: Missed Connections
Network: ESPN
Show: First Take
Airing Date: Apr. 11, 11:38 pm ET
Wiener Stampede Heinz Ketchup: Wiener Stampede
Online Views: 37,986
Social Actions: 5,587,298
SpotShare: 13.66%
Live Bright Apple Watch: Live Bright
Online Views: 3,474,875
Social Actions: 10,781
SpotShare: 8.89%
The Fate of the Furious: Drive-Out Cinema Comcast/XFINITY: The Fate of the Furious: Drive-Out Cinema
Online Views: 83,197
Social Actions: 1,216,895
SpotShare: 3.17%
Following State Farm: Following
Online Views: 384,933
Social Actions: 467,196
SpotShare: 2.14%
Somebody to Love Coldwell Banker: Somebody to Love
Online Views: 322,737
Social Actions: 221,381
SpotShare: 1.36%

