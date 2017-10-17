×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Citi, Google, Modelo and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A father and daughter bond over stargazing—and Oreos—in an Oreo ad. A middle-aged man enjoys an impromptu, low-key joy ride in a supermarket parking lot (spoiler: a shopping cart is involved) in a Citi spot. And a Google commercial focuses on a pair of flour-covered hands—hands that are busy preparing fried chicken in a kitchen—to make a point about how, well, handy the voice-activation feature of its Google Home device can be.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Call of Duty: WWII: Reassemble!
PlayStation: Call of Duty: WWII: Reassemble!
Premiered on: Mike & Mike, ESPN2
PlayStation data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 953,107,460 (31% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,038,327 (43% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.48
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Little Helper
Google Home: Little Helper
Premiered on: Mysteries of the Missing, Science Channel
Google Home data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 614,498,053 (46% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,165,921 (66% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.27
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Stargazing
Oreo: Stargazing
Premiered on: Static, Lifetime Movies
Oreo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 321,041,532 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,030,129 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.72
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Joy Ride
Citi: Joy Ride
Premiered on: Matlock, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Citi data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 733,406,675 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,783,558 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.41
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
A Better Life
Modelo: A Better Life
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Modelo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 423,303,665 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,219,572 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.65
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
