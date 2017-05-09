×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Citi (With Katy Perry), Hotels.com, Allstate and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a teenage driver discovers that Allstate's "accident forgiveness" policy isn't shared by his parents. Hotels.com's Captain Obvious shows up in the apartment of a couple fresh off a TV binge-watching session (spoiler: they've missed out on a lot of stuff). And Katy Perry gets all kinds of annoying updates from her concert stage manager (fortunately, she's a real trouper) in an ironic ad for the Citi Double Cash card.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Binge Hotels.com: Binge
Network: Food Network
Show: The Pioneer Woman
Primetime Airing: May. 8, 9:51 pm ET
Final Touches Citi: Final Touches
Network: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Show: Matlock
Primetime Airing: May. 8, 8:16 pm ET
Pigeons Fire at Will GEICO: Pigeons Fire at Will
Network: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Show: Matlock
Primetime Airing: May. 8, 9:37 pm ET
Foxygen's Latest Album Google Home: Foxygen's Latest Album
Network: Independent Film (IFC)
Show: Rapture-Palooza
Primetime Airing: May. 8, 10:40 pm ET
Grounded Allstate: Grounded
Network: Destination America
Show: Prepper Hillbillies
Primetime Airing: May. 8, 9:43 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
The Travel Guide Samsung Mobile: The Travel Guide
Online Views: 3,600,625
Social Actions: 29,082
SpotShare: 11.43%
The City Apple iPhone: The City
Online Views: 3,264,366
Social Actions: 30,376
SpotShare: 10.98%
Rib Joint Carl's Jr.: Rib Joint
Online Views: 2,343,212
Social Actions: 18,404
SpotShare: 7.35%
Choose Yours Red Lobster: Choose Yours
Online Views: 1,030,177
Social Actions: 12,427
SpotShare: 3.90%
Summer Victoria's Secret: Summer
Online Views: 890,938
Social Actions: 4,455
SpotShare: 2.41%

