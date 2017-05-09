Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Citi (With Katy Perry), Hotels.com, Allstate and More
Published on .
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.
Among the new releases, a teenage driver discovers that Allstate's "accident forgiveness" policy isn't shared by his parents. Hotels.com's Captain Obvious shows up in the apartment of a couple fresh off a TV binge-watching session (spoiler: they've missed out on a lot of stuff). And Katy Perry gets all kinds of annoying updates from her concert stage manager (fortunately, she's a real trouper) in an ironic ad for the Citi Double Cash card.