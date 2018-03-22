Watch the newest ads on TV from Dell, H&M, Kohl's and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: "Westworld" star Jeffrey Wright pops up in two commercials for Dell Technologies that call attention to DT-group-companies' leadership role in "digital transformation." Celebrities take to the dance floor to help retailer H&M promote its affordable fashions (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: "Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen star in an epic dance-off for H&M that screams female empowerment.") And JC Penney wants you to "get your feel-good moments from your family and your spring style from JC Penney" (earlier this month Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli reported on the department store's new direction: "JC Penney Takes Wraps Off First Work From Badger & Winters").