Watch the newest ads on TV from Dell, H&M, Kohl's and more

A few highlights: "Westworld" star Jeffrey Wright pops up in two commercials for Dell Technologies that call attention to DT-group-companies' leadership role in "digital transformation." Celebrities take to the dance floor to help retailer H&M promote its affordable fashions (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: "Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen star in an epic dance-off for H&M that screams female empowerment.") And JC Penney wants you to "get your feel-good moments from your family and your spring style from JC Penney" (earlier this month Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli reported on the department store's new direction: "JC Penney Takes Wraps Off First Work From Badger & Winters").
Today's TV Ad Highlights
