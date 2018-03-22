×
Watch the newest ads on TV from Dell, H&M, Kohl's and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: "Westworld" star Jeffrey Wright pops up in two commercials for Dell Technologies that call attention to DT-group-companies' leadership role in "digital transformation." Celebrities take to the dance floor to help retailer H&M promote its affordable fashions (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: "Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen star in an epic dance-off for H&M that screams female empowerment.") And JC Penney wants you to "get your feel-good moments from your family and your spring style from JC Penney" (earlier this month Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli reported on the department store's new direction: "JC Penney Takes Wraps Off First Work From Badger & Winters").

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Digital Transformation
Dell: Digital Transformation
Premiered on: Morning Joe, MSNBC
Dell data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 458,081,781 (57% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,384,766 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.85
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
2018 Spring Collection
H&M: 2018 Spring Collection
Premiered on: Black Ink Crew, VH1
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Saving a Life
Dell: Saving a Life
Premiered on: First Look, MSNBC
Dell data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 458,081,781 (57% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,384,766 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.85
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Get Ready for Easter
Kohl's: Get Ready for Easter
Premiered on: George Lopez, Nick@Nite
Kohl's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,963,500,664 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,033,714 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.75
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Feel-Good Moments
JCPenney: Feel-Good Moments
Premiered on: Little Women: LA, Lifetime Movies
JCPenney data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 956,783,650 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,347,474 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.81
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
In this article:
