Watch the Newest Ads on TV From FedEx, YouTube Red, Match and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: One of the workers at a brick-and-mortar bookstore called Conspiracy Books is highly suspicious about how great their online sales have been since they switched to shipping with FedEx Ground. Match—aka Match.com—says it's for people who are "looking for a real relationship." And YouTube Red, YouTube's subscription streaming service, promotes its rather meta original half-hour comedy "Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television," which premieres Oct. 25.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Conspiracy Bookstore
FedEx: Conspiracy Bookstore
Premiered on: NFL Live, ESPN
FedEx data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 78,632,232 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,345,695 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.16
Attention Index: 53 (47% more interruptions than avg.)
My Stuff
Rooms to Go: My Stuff
Premiered on: The Young and the Restless, CBS
Rooms to Go data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 133,814,665 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $375,039 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 82.96
Attention Index: 40 (60% more interruptions than avg.)
Real Relationship
Match.com: Real Relationship
Premiered on: World's Dumbest ..., truTV
Match.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 467,929,491 (45% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,212,783 (42% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.30
Attention Index: 136 (36% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Take on the Other Guys
Overstock.com: Take on the Other Guys
Premiered on: Matlock, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Overstock.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 210,832,550 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,599,567 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.44
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television*
YouTube: Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television*
Premiered on: The Rundown, MLB Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
