Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Ford, AT&T, Apple and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from millions of smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Apple serves up a product-porn spot for the iPhone 8, complete with sensuous close-ups and dramatic lighting. AT&T also presents its own ad for the 8, featuring a guy who contrives an excuse to gift and receive the phone thanks to a dubious relationship "anniversary." And Ford debuts another in a series of ads for the 2018 Ford F-150 truck—once again with fast-paced narration by Denis Leary and cool motion graphics from production house Big Block. Meanwhile, in other news from the automaker: "Ford Backs NFL Players Over Trump."