Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Ford, AT&T, Apple and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from millions of smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Apple serves up a product-porn spot for the iPhone 8, complete with sensuous close-ups and dramatic lighting. AT&T also presents its own ad for the 8, featuring a guy who contrives an excuse to gift and receive the phone thanks to a dubious relationship "anniversary." And Ford debuts another in a series of ads for the 2018 Ford F-150 truck—once again with fast-paced narration by Denis Leary and cool motion graphics from production house Big Block. Meanwhile, in other news from the automaker: "Ford Backs NFL Players Over Trump."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Armless Bowling
GoDaddy: Armless Bowling
Premiered on: Steve Harvey's FUNDERDOME, ABC
GoDaddy data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 380,152,406 (49% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,840,546 (53% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.22
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Anniversary
AT&T Wireless: Anniversary
Premiered on: College Football, ESPN2
AT&T Wireless data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 171,660,985 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,177,549 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.49
Attention Index: 136 (36% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Unveiled
Apple iPhone: Unveiled
Premiered on: College Football, ABC
Apple iPhone data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 120,495,526 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,869,059 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.15
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
It's iPhone Season!
Sprint: It's iPhone Season!
Premiered on: MasterChef, FOX
Sprint data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,453,154,284 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $28,587,153 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.89
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Power Hungry
Ford: Power Hungry
Premiered on: FOX NFL Sunday, FOX
Ford data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,884,386,628 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $39,381,258 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.79
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
