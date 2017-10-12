Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Absolut, Wendy's, L.L. Bean and More
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: Wendy's hypes its current $5 Chicken Tenders Combo special—complete with a side of S'Awesome Sauce. Rita Ora announces that she's teaming up with Absolut to write a song "inspired by your amazing stories of acceptance" as part of the Absolut Open Mic Project. And in an L.L. Bean, a dad makes creative use of a vacuum cleaner to keep his adorable but messy kids from bringing fall foliage inside.
