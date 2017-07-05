Watch the Newest Ads on TV From New Balance, Lowe's, Yoplait and More

Among the new releases, Lowe's delivers another of its "The moment when you realize ..." ads -- this one focused on "Oh no, the fridge just died" (fortunately, Lowe's is offering free next-day delivery on in-stock appliances right now). Yoplait serves up another in its series of "Mom On" spots (Ad Age's Jessica Wohl wrote about the launch of the campaign in June: "Yoplait Says Drop the Judgment, 'Mom On,' and Eat Some Yogurt"). And pro lacrosse player Rob Pannell stars in a rather intense New Balance ad that plugs its FreezeLX cleats.