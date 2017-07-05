Watch the Newest Ads on TV From New Balance, Lowe's, Yoplait and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Lowe's delivers another of its "The moment when you realize ..." ads -- this one focused on "Oh no, the fridge just died" (fortunately, Lowe's is offering free next-day delivery on in-stock appliances right now). Yoplait serves up another in its series of "Mom On" spots (Ad Age's Jessica Wohl wrote about the launch of the campaign in June: "Yoplait Says Drop the Judgment, 'Mom On,' and Eat Some Yogurt"). And pro lacrosse player Rob Pannell stars in a rather intense New Balance ad that plugs its FreezeLX cleats.