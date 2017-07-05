×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From New Balance, Lowe's, Yoplait and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Lowe's delivers another of its "The moment when you realize ..." ads -- this one focused on "Oh no, the fridge just died" (fortunately, Lowe's is offering free next-day delivery on in-stock appliances right now). Yoplait serves up another in its series of "Mom On" spots (Ad Age's Jessica Wohl wrote about the launch of the campaign in June: "Yoplait Says Drop the Judgment, 'Mom On,' and Eat Some Yogurt"). And pro lacrosse player Rob Pannell stars in a rather intense New Balance ad that plugs its FreezeLX cleats.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Jamie and Benjamin Rush: Health Professions Ancestry: Jamie and Benjamin Rush: Health Professions
Network: Cooking Channel
Show: Sarah Graham's Food Safari
Primetime Airing: Jul. 4, 8:10 pm ET
Over-Scheduled, Under-Scheduled, Whatever Yoplait: Over-Scheduled, Under-Scheduled, Whatever
Network: Nick@Nite
Show: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Airing Date: Jul. 4, 5:24 pm ET
Made for the Cold Blooded New Balance: Made for the Cold Blooded
Network: ESPN2
Show: Lacrosse
Airing Date: Jul. 4, 6:44 pm ET
Surfing National Multiple Sclerosis Society: Surfing
Network: Fox News
Show: FOX and Friends First
Airing Date: Jul. 4, 5:14 am ET
The Moment: Refrigerator Lowe's: The Moment: Refrigerator
Network: ESPN
Show: MLB Baseball
Primetime Airing: Jul. 4, 8:09 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Tech Reviewers Samsung Mobile: Tech Reviewers
Online Views: 6,157,473
Social Actions: 33,741
SpotShare: 17.40%
Backstory: Truck State Farm: Backstory: Truck
Online Views: 2,948,904
Social Actions: 17,478
SpotShare: 8.53%
Declaration Descendants: July 4th Ancestry: Declaration Descendants: July 4th
Online Views: 820,732
Social Actions: 39,864
SpotShare: 7.54%
The Secret to Victory Gatorade: The Secret to Victory
Online Views: 757,926
Social Actions: 13,434
SpotShare: 3.51%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 1,139
Social Actions: 11,251
SpotShare: 1.66%
