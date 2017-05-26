Watch the Newest Ads on TV From M&M's, Taco Bell, Jeep and More

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Taco Bell says it might be giving away Doritos Locos Tacos -- provided a certain NBA-related thing happens (watch the ad to find out what). Jeep serves up a summery music-video-style spot with a beach performance by Marc Scibilia (singing "On the Way"). And in an ad from candymaker Mars that celebrates its sponsorship of Red Nose Day, the red M&M proves that he's kind of an idiot.