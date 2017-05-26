×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From M&M's, Taco Bell, Jeep and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Taco Bell says it might be giving away Doritos Locos Tacos -- provided a certain NBA-related thing happens (watch the ad to find out what). Jeep serves up a summery music-video-style spot with a beach performance by Marc Scibilia (singing "On the Way"). And in an ad from candymaker Mars that celebrates its sponsorship of Red Nose Day, the red M&M proves that he's kind of an idiot.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Steal a Game, Steal a Taco: It's Raining Tacos! Taco Bell: Steal a Game, Steal a Taco: It's Raining Tacos!
Network: Fox Sports 1
Show: 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup
Primetime Airing: May. 25, 9:05 pm ET
Summer Anthem Jeep: Summer Anthem
Network: FOX
Show: Beat Shazam
Primetime Airing: May. 25, 8:56 pm ET
Star Wars: Battlefront II: The Untold Soldier's Story PlayStation: Star Wars: Battlefront II: The Untold Soldier's Story
Network: TNT
Show: NBA Basketball
Primetime Airing: May. 25, 9:20 pm ET
Script the Flip SIMPLE Mobile: Script the Flip
Network: VH1
Show: Everybody Hates Chris
Primetime Airing: May. 25, 10:33 pm ET
Red Nose Day M&M's: Red Nose Day
Network: NBC
Show: American Ninja Warrior
Primetime Airing: May. 25, 10:13 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
The Summer Shop 2017 H&M: The Summer Shop 2017
Online Views: 3,397,108
Social Actions: 11,329
SpotShare: 11.58%
Runway Models GEICO: Runway Models
Online Views: 2,711,625
Social Actions: 17,269
SpotShare: 10.76%
Return of the Mac N' Cheetos Burger King: Return of the Mac N' Cheetos
Online Views: 188,096
Social Actions: 26,342
SpotShare: 5.63%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 902
Social Actions: 16,455
SpotShare: 3.07%
We Can Do IT University of Phoenix: We Can Do IT
Online Views: 695,532
Social Actions: 3,614
SpotShare: 2.63%
