Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Gatorade, Progressive, Dos Equis and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, NBA star Paul George decides he's done with a game -- "No OT tonight," we hear him say to himself in his head -- and so he chugs some Gatorade Flow, things get all slow-mo and trippy, and of course he sinks a game-winning shot at the buzzer. Progressive's Flo (not to be confused with Gatorade Flow) comforts a couple of freaked-out new home owners with, naturally, a bullhorn. And a Dos Equis announcer says "Attending his Cinco de Mayo party requires signing a release form," as the Most Interesting Man in the World is shown triumphing over some rube in a hot-pepper-eating contest.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Paul George's Smooth Finish Gatorade: Paul George's Smooth Finish
Network: Esquire
Show: Going Deep With David Rees
Primetime Airing: Apr. 17, 9:57 pm ET
Moving Truck Progressive: Moving Truck
Network: TBS
Show: Married ... With Children
Primetime Airing: Apr. 17, 10:15 pm ET
Fighting for Honor With Juan Rodriguez-Chavez Modelo: Fighting for Honor With Juan Rodriguez-Chavez
Network: ESPN2
Show: Mike & Mike
Primetime Airing: Apr. 17, 9:36 pm ET
The Not-Yous: Open House Realtor.com: The Not-Yous: Open House
Network: USA Network
Show: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Primetime Airing: Apr. 17, 9:05 pm ET
The Most Interesting Man Spices Things Up for Cinco de Mayo Dos Equis: The Most Interesting Man Spices Things Up for Cinco de Mayo
Network: ESPNU
Show: College Football
Primetime Airing: Apr. 17, 9:25 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Wiener Stampede Heinz Ketchup: Wiener Stampede
Online Views: 45,561
Social Actions: 7,947,938
SpotShare: 13.30%
Unbox Your Phone: Scuba Diver Samsung Mobile: Unbox Your Phone: Scuba Diver
Online Views: 3,542,855
Social Actions: 198,468
SpotShare: 7.54%
The Fate of the Furious: Drive-Out Cinema Comcast/XFINITY: The Fate of the Furious: Drive-Out Cinema
Online Views: 77,788
Social Actions: 3,973,513
SpotShare: 6.76%
Search It McDonald's: Search It
Online Views: 1,845,121
Social Actions: 12,063
SpotShare: 3.80%
Following State Farm: Following
Online Views: 360,482
Social Actions: 704,768
SpotShare: 1.92%

