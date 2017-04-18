Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Gatorade, Progressive, Dos Equis and More

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, NBA star Paul George decides he's done with a game -- "No OT tonight," we hear him say to himself in his head -- and so he chugs some Gatorade Flow, things get all slow-mo and trippy, and of course he sinks a game-winning shot at the buzzer. Progressive's Flo (not to be confused with Gatorade Flow) comforts a couple of freaked-out new home owners with, naturally, a bullhorn. And a Dos Equis announcer says "Attending his Cinco de Mayo party requires signing a release form," as the Most Interesting Man in the World is shown triumphing over some rube in a hot-pepper-eating contest.