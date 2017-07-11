×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Geico, Walmart, Capital One and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, eBay takes a swipe at Amazon's current heavily hyped shopping extravaganza without entirely mentioning it by name (Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: "Shots Fired: Retailers Take Aim at Amazon Prime Day"). Walmart deploys a Superhero theme -- and Whitesnake's 1982 hit "Here I Go Again" -- for, yes, a back-to-school ad in June. And Geico serves up a couple of fleas playing badminton (and talking about Geico) in a dog's fur because ... well, why not?

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Alpha Dawg Old Spice: Alpha Dawg
Network: Nick
Show: PAW Patrol
Primetime Airing: Jul. 10, 10:55 pm ET
Prime Deal: Did You Check eBay? eBay: Prime Deal: Did You Check eBay?
Network: TLC
Show: Kate Plus 8
Primetime Airing: Jul. 10, 9:25 pm ET
Fleas Playing Badminton GEICO: Fleas Playing Badminton
Network: BBC America
Show: Doctor Who
Primetime Airing: Jul. 10, 9:07 pm ET
Back to School With Walmart: Own the School Year Like a Hero Walmart: Back to School With Walmart: Own the School Year Like a Hero
Network: NBC
Show: Today's Take
Primetime Airing: Jul. 10, 10:19 pm ET
Let's Stay Together Capital One: Let's Stay Together
Network: Golf
Show: Golf Central
Primetime Airing: Jul. 10, 10:23 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Running of the Bulldogs GEICO: Running of the Bulldogs
Online Views: 4,168,957
Social Actions: 85,070
SpotShare: 21.82%
Details Mazda: Details
Online Views: 4,439,469
Social Actions: 17,768
SpotShare: 11.13%
Declaration Descendants: July 4th Ancestry: Declaration Descendants: July 4th
Online Views: 883,091
Social Actions: 26,612
SpotShare: 6.04%
The Secret to Victory Gatorade: The Secret to Victory
Online Views: 731,633
Social Actions: 3,358
SpotShare: 1.91%
Vince Staples and Random Teenagers Star in a Summer Sprite Commercial Sprite: Vince Staples and Random Teenagers Star in a Summer Sprite Commercial
Online Views: 437,260
Social Actions: 1,335
SpotShare: 1.03%

In this article: