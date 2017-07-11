Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Geico, Walmart, Capital One and More

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, eBay takes a swipe at Amazon's current heavily hyped shopping extravaganza without entirely mentioning it by name (Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: "Shots Fired: Retailers Take Aim at Amazon Prime Day"). Walmart deploys a Superhero theme -- and Whitesnake's 1982 hit "Here I Go Again" -- for, yes, a back-to-school ad in June. And Geico serves up a couple of fleas playing badminton (and talking about Geico) in a dog's fur because ... well, why not?