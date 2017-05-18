×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Gillette, Apple, Jeep and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Apple's "Built for Ian M." commercial shows how Switch Control in the iPhone iOS can help a nature lover who happens to be a quadriplegic photograph a beautiful waterfall. Jeep serves up another one of its "Find your true north" ads that play on the idea of "recalculating" your life's journey. And Gillette plugs a service called Gillette On Demand that lets forgetful guys reorder razor blades by text message.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Designed for Ian M. Apple iPhone: Designed for Ian M.
Network: ABC
Show: Speechless
Primetime Airing: May. 17, 8:50 pm ET
Missed Flight Jeep: Missed Flight
Network: ABC
Show: The Goldbergs
Primetime Airing: May. 17, 8:18 pm ET
Poker Night Spectrum: Poker Night
Network: CBS
Show: Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders
Primetime Airing: May. 17, 9:49 pm ET
The Easiest Way to Order Gillette Blades Gillette: The Easiest Way to Order Gillette Blades
Network: Fuse
Show: Scramble
Primetime Airing: May. 17, 8:05 pm ET
The Summer Shop 2017 H&M: The Summer Shop 2017
Network: BET
Show: Love Don't Cost a Thing
Primetime Airing: May. 17, 9:24 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Barbers Apple iPhone: Barbers
Online Views: 3,912,930
Social Actions: 50,949
SpotShare: 14.88%
Lifestyle KFC: Lifestyle
Online Views: 3,292,340
Social Actions: 20,489
SpotShare: 9.06%
For Everybody, Everywhere Chevrolet: For Everybody, Everywhere
Online Views: 2,945,762
Social Actions: 15,839
SpotShare: 7.72%
Announcement KFC: Announcement
Online Views: 318,989
Social Actions: 1,195
SpotShare: 0.76%
The City Apple iPhone: The City
Online Views: 109,224
Social Actions: 3,275
SpotShare: 0.72%

