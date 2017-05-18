Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Gillette, Apple, Jeep and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Apple's "Built for Ian M." commercial shows how Switch Control in the iPhone iOS can help a nature lover who happens to be a quadriplegic photograph a beautiful waterfall. Jeep serves up another one of its "Find your true north" ads that play on the idea of "recalculating" your life's journey. And Gillette plugs a service called Gillette On Demand that lets forgetful guys reorder razor blades by text message.