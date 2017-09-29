×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Glenfiddich, Bud Light, Dove and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from millions of smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Dove debuts another ad from its Real Beauty Productions, which it established awhile back with Shonda Rhimes (Ad Age's Jack Neff reported on the partnership in May: "Shonda Rhimes on Why Her Work With Dove Doesn't Feel Commercial"). Bud Light presents another of its timely "Key Ingredient to the Game" ads, focused on the Green Bay Packers. And Glenfiddich serves up a dramatic, visually trippy commercial that celebrates the human mind—and the Glenfiddich Experimental Series of craft-beer-inspired whisky.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Real Beauty Productions: Meet Diana
Dove: Real Beauty Productions: Meet Diana
Premiered on: Grey's Anatomy, ABC
Dove data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 335,733,683 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,821,178 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.67
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Devin
NFL Shop: Devin
Premiered on: NFL Football, NFL Network
NFL Shop data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 180,025,110 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,886,980 (21% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.45
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)
College Football Fans
Chick-fil-A: College Football Fans
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Chick-fil-A data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 144,031,471 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,604,442 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.36
Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Mind
Glenfiddich: The Mind
Premiered on: TMZ, FOX
Glenfiddich data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,426,992 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,046 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.50
Attention Index: 137 (37% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Key Ingredient: Packers
Bud Light: Key Ingredient: Packers
Premiered on: NFL Football, NFL Network
Bud Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,068,287,296 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,137,228 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.68
Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
