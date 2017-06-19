Watch the Newest TV Ads From GMC, Sprint, Oakley and More

It's no surprise that marketers put the spotlight on dads over the weekend, with Father's Day falling on Sunday in the U.S.
Among the new releases, GMC shows the strong bond between a man and his mini-me son, who receives the perfect gift: a matching set of wheels. Father looms large but unseen ("Letter to my dad that I never wrote, speeches I prepared that I never spoke") in Sprint's teaser for its exclusive release with Tidal of Jay Z's next project, "4:44." As the music plays, somber black-and-white footage shows a boxer, played by Mahershala Ali, gearing up for a fight as his trainer, Danny Glover, watches on. And golfer Bubba Watson tells what he learned from his papa ("there are two options: you can be a leader or a follower -- and you don't want to be a follower") in a spot from Oakley.