×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest TV Ads From GMC, Sprint, Oakley and More

By Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

It's no surprise that marketers put the spotlight on dads over the weekend, with Father's Day falling on Sunday in the U.S.

Among the new releases, GMC shows the strong bond between a man and his mini-me son, who receives the perfect gift: a matching set of wheels. Father looms large but unseen ("Letter to my dad that I never wrote, speeches I prepared that I never spoke") in Sprint's teaser for its exclusive release with Tidal of Jay Z's next project, "4:44." As the music plays, somber black-and-white footage shows a boxer, played by Mahershala Ali, gearing up for a fight as his trainer, Danny Glover, watches on. And golfer Bubba Watson tells what he learned from his papa ("there are two options: you can be a leader or a follower -- and you don't want to be a follower") in a spot from Oakley.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Dad Like a Pro GMC: Dad Like a Pro
Network: Esquire
Show: The Getaway
Airing Date: Jun. 18, 6:49 pm ET
Jay Z: Adnis Sprint: Jay Z: Adnis
Network: FOX
Show: American Grit
Primetime Airing: Jun. 18, 9:11 pm ET
Bubba Watson Can't Stop Rolling His Own Way Oakley: Bubba Watson Can't Stop Rolling His Own Way
Network: FOX
Show: 2017 U.S. Open Golf Championship
Airing Date: Jun. 17, 5:39 pm ET
Car + iPhone Acura: Car + iPhone
Network: Fox News
Show: Special Report With Bret Baier
Primetime Airing: Jun. 16, 8:15 pm ET
Target Run: Milk Target: Target Run: Milk
Network: PBS Kids Sprout
Show: The Berenstain Bears
Primetime Airing: Jun. 18, 8:24 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Show Off Google Home: Show Off
Online Views: 4,723,606
Social Actions: 18,289
SpotShare: 10.66%
Everybody, Everywhere Chevrolet: Everybody, Everywhere
Online Views: 2,915,180
Social Actions: 18,172
SpotShare: 7.45%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 1,044
Social Actions: 20,040
SpotShare: 2.54%
Cat's in the Cradle TD Ameritrade: Cat's in the Cradle
Online Views: 39,662
Social Actions: 17,991
SpotShare: 2.47%
Boyz II Men: Side Effects GEICO: Boyz II Men: Side Effects
Online Views: 49,357
Social Actions: 5,385
SpotShare: 0.79%

In this article:
Most Popular