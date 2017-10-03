Watch the Newest Ads on TV From GoDaddy, McDonald's, Volvo and More
Published on .
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from millions of smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: Seattle Seahawks defensive back Richard Sherman tells the story of a hapless woman named Kate who takes a break from her troubled life by eating Wonderful Pistachios-brand pistachios. A grandmother owns up to serving McDonald's Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Tenders for dinner: "Finally I've found chicken tenders that can pass as mine, which is nice, because I've got better things to do." And GoDaddy contrasts the difficulty of "adulting" with the ease of building a website "in under an hour" with its site-builder.
Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.