Watch the newest ads on TV from Google, Apple, Aflac and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Google serves up another spot highlighting the data-mining work it's doing with the NCAA (Ad Age's George Slefo has the backstory on the ongoing campaign: "Google Cloud Begins First Ad Push With NCAA March Madness"). The Aflac duck is a little too eager to be helpful. And a shopper strolling through a bazaar experiences some fashion-related magic thanks to his ability to "pay with a glance" on iPhone X.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Fly Market
Apple iPhone: Fly Market
Premiered on: Gotham, FOX
Apple iPhone data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 438,959,287 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,916,655 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 81.72
Attention Index: 54 (46% more interruptions than avg.)
NCAA: Google Knows Weather
Google Cloud: NCAA: Google Knows Weather
Premiered on: 2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament, CBS
Google Cloud data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 378,557,630 (31% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,157,856 (50% of industry)
Attention Score: 76.32
Attention Index: 42 (58% more interruptions than avg.)
One Day Pay
Aflac: One Day Pay
Premiered on: The Goldbergs, Nick@Nite
Aflac data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 331,840,930 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,794,325 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.69
Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)
Doppelgänger
GrubHub: Doppelgänger
Premiered on: Jersey Shore, MTV
GrubHub data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 384,146,249 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,320,371 (27% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.64
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)
Scully Was to Blame
Jameson Irish Whiskey: Scully Was to Blame
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Jameson Irish Whiskey data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 149,965,278 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,299,906 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.46
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
