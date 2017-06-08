×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Google, Apple, Denny's and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Apple's latest iPhone ad features a familiar voice from the past (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: "Astronomer Carl Sagan Begs Us to Cherish the Earth in Apple's Latest 'Shot on iPhone' Spot"). Google says that when you get one of its Google Home devices "you might start to feel like a celebrity with a personal assistant." And Denny's serves up another one of its spots hyping the Denny's on Demand delivery service, as used here by a group of construction workers -- and an eagle.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Earth Apple iPhone: Earth
Network: ABC
Show: 2017 NBA Finals
Primetime Airing: Jun. 7, 9:58 pm ET
Celebrity Google Home: Celebrity
Network: ABC
Show: 2017 NBA Finals
Primetime Airing: Jun. 7, 9:41 pm ET
Lunch 70 Stories Up? No Problem Denny's: Lunch 70 Stories Up? No Problem
Network: FOX
Show: TMZ
Primetime Airing: Jun. 7, 9:39 pm ET
Stretch Your Glutes Academy Sports + Outdoors: Stretch Your Glutes
Network: FOX
Show: MasterChef
Primetime Airing: Jun. 7, 8:00 pm ET
Love Dad Sale: Polos, Watches and Shorts JCPenney: Love Dad Sale: Polos, Watches and Shorts
Network: VH1
Show: The Wayans Bros.
Primetime Airing: Jun. 7, 8:36 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Barbers Apple iPhone: Barbers
Online Views: 1,985,348
Social Actions: 17,178
SpotShare: 5.07%
We Can Do IT University of Phoenix: We Can Do IT
Online Views: 1,355,835
Social Actions: 4,522
SpotShare: 2.67%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 964
Social Actions: 21,172
SpotShare: 2.27%
Another Day Samsung Home Appliances: Another Day
Online Views: 59,013
Social Actions: 18,211
SpotShare: 2.05%
Earth Apple iPhone: Earth
Online Views: 130,511
Social Actions: 10,954
SpotShare: 1.38%

