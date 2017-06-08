Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Google, Apple, Denny's and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Apple's latest iPhone ad features a familiar voice from the past (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: "Astronomer Carl Sagan Begs Us to Cherish the Earth in Apple's Latest 'Shot on iPhone' Spot"). Google says that when you get one of its Google Home devices "you might start to feel like a celebrity with a personal assistant." And Denny's serves up another one of its spots hyping the Denny's on Demand delivery service, as used here by a group of construction workers -- and an eagle.