Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Google, Apple, Denny's and More

Among the new releases, Apple's latest iPhone ad features a familiar voice from the past (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: "Astronomer Carl Sagan Begs Us to Cherish the Earth in Apple's Latest 'Shot on iPhone' Spot"). Google says that when you get one of its Google Home devices "you might start to feel like a celebrity with a personal assistant." And Denny's serves up another one of its spots hyping the Denny's on Demand delivery service, as used here by a group of construction workers -- and an eagle.