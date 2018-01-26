×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Google Home, Burger King, Kia and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Kia teases its Super Bowl ad with a little help from legendary race car driver Emerson Fittipaldi. Chris Elliott does his Chris Elliott thing for Avocados From Mexico (Jeanine Poggi previewed the spot yesterday: "Watch: Chris Elliott Gets Weird in Avocados From Mexico's Super Bowl Teaser"). And Google serves up an ad for its new Google Home Max smart speaker.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Avocados From Mexico: More
Premiered on: Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, BRAVO
Avocados From Mexico data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 98,584,459 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,028,537 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.73
Attention Index: 136 (36% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Feel Something Again
Kia: Feel Something Again
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Kia data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,039,714,257 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,473,249 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.09
Attention Index: 68 (32% more interruptions than avg.)
GRAMMYs
Google Home: GRAMMYs
Premiered on: Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC
Google Home data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 478,038,892 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,358,465 (30% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.69
Attention Index: 61 (39% more interruptions than avg.)
Secret Society
Toyota: Secret Society
Premiered on: S.W.A.T., CBS
Toyota data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,874,694,893 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $31,148,800 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.89
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Seeing Double
Burger King: Seeing Double
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Burger King data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 5,048,564,846 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $46,844,618 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.41
Attention Index: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
