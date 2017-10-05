×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Google Home, Google Pixel, Jeep and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Singer-songwriter Halsey declares that she's a "renegade" in an ad for, yes, the Jeep Renegade. And Google makes two appearances: one for its latest Google Home device, the Google Home Mini ("It's smaller than a donut"), and the other for its latest Pixel phone set to the ridiculously catchy Too Many Zooz instrumental track "Warriors."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Question Mark
Google Pixel 2: Question Mark
Premiered on: Moesha, Fuse
Google Pixel 2 data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 95,170,946 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,411,242 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.65
Attention Index: 155 (55% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Release Your Renegade
Jeep: Release Your Renegade
Premiered on: Dateline on ID, Investigation Discovery
Jeep data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,240,583,746 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,309,922 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.76
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
So Healthy and Delicious
Avocados From Mexico: So Healthy and Delicious
Premiered on: Food: Fact or Fiction?, Cooking Channel
Avocados From Mexico data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 6,656,671 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $270,686 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.16
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Anthem
Google Home Mini: Anthem
Premiered on: SEAL Team, CBS
Google Home Mini data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 271,556,063 (76% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,048,033 (81% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.56
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Tackle Student Debt
SoFi: Tackle Student Debt
Premiered on: MLB Postseason Pre-Game, TBS
SoFi data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 175,750,902 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,329,316 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.76
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

