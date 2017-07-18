Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Google Pixel, Honda, Chex Mix and More
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: Google's Pixel presents the "springs of summer" -- people hopping, skipping, jumping and otherwise going exuberantly airborne as they celebrate the season (and create photo ops for their Pixels). Honda hypes its Summerbration sales event with a series of vividly colored summery scenes. And Chex Mix gets nostalgic for that time (in late 1992) a boy named Joel discovered the particular Chex Mix mix ... and got to "tongue-kiss" a cute girl.
Premiered on: Morning Express With Robin Meade, Headline News
Chex data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 10,847,946 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $79,453 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.05 (+3.50 vs. industry)
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.