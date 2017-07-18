×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Google Pixel, Honda, Chex Mix and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Google's Pixel presents the "springs of summer" -- people hopping, skipping, jumping and otherwise going exuberantly airborne as they celebrate the season (and create photo ops for their Pixels). Honda hypes its Summerbration sales event with a series of vividly colored summery scenes. And Chex Mix gets nostalgic for that time (in late 1992) a boy named Joel discovered the particular Chex Mix mix ... and got to "tongue-kiss" a cute girl.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Springs of Summer, Shot by Team Pixel
Google Phones: Springs of Summer, Shot by Team Pixel
Premiered on: The Middle, CW
Google Phones data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 14,798,493 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,604 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 98.75 (+3.92 vs. industry)
Waiting Husbands
Hefty: Waiting Husbands
Premiered on: Deadly Isolation, Lifetime Movie Network
Hefty data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 9,616,095 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $72,424 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.51 (+4.25 vs. industry)
New, Sleek Look
Nintendo: New, Sleek Look
Premiered on: Everybody Hates Chris, Fuse
Nintendo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 202,487,668 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,520,008 (38% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.85 (-2.26 vs. industry)
Summerbration Sales Event: Ice Cream
Honda: Summerbration Sales Event: Ice Cream
Premiered on: Food Paradise, Travel
Honda data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,351,064,479 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,493,270 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.40 (+1.61 vs. industry)
A Big Night for Joel
Chex: A Big Night for Joel
Premiered on: Morning Express With Robin Meade, Headline News
Chex data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 10,847,946 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $79,453 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.05 (+3.50 vs. industry)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.

