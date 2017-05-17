Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Honda, Amazon, Johnnie Walker and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Johnnie Walker's latest "Keep Walking America" commercial tells the story of a soldier returning home and ends with an on-screen message: "Here's to all those who make progress possible." (Ann-Christine Diaz wrote at length about an earlier "Keep Walking" ad in November for Creativity, and a more recent installment starring "The Musical Autist" Jermaine Gardner a few weeks back.) Honda says "Whether it looks like a truck, a sedan or a coupe, inside is the heart of a race car." And in an Amazon ad that shows off the voice memo feature of its Echo digital assistant, a dad gets a message about leftovers in the fridge a wee bit too late (spoiler: "Hannah's larva experiment" is not meant to be eaten).