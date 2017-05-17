×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Honda, Amazon, Johnnie Walker and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Johnnie Walker's latest "Keep Walking America" commercial tells the story of a soldier returning home and ends with an on-screen message: "Here's to all those who make progress possible." (Ann-Christine Diaz wrote at length about an earlier "Keep Walking" ad in November for Creativity, and a more recent installment starring "The Musical Autist" Jermaine Gardner a few weeks back.) Honda says "Whether it looks like a truck, a sedan or a coupe, inside is the heart of a race car." And in an Amazon ad that shows off the voice memo feature of its Echo digital assistant, a dad gets a message about leftovers in the fridge a wee bit too late (spoiler: "Hannah's larva experiment" is not meant to be eaten).

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Homecoming Johnnie Walker: Homecoming
Network: History Channel
Show: Forged in Fire
Primetime Airing: May. 16, 9:35 pm ET
Racing at Heart Honda: Racing at Heart
Network: ESPN
Show: NBA Basketball
Primetime Airing: May. 16, 9:27 pm ET
Alexa Moments: Larva Leftovers Amazon Echo: Alexa Moments: Larva Leftovers
Network: NBC
Show: The Voice
Primetime Airing: May. 16, 8:19 pm ET
Ready, Set, Summer Sale: All Outdoor Is on Sale Pier 1 Imports: Ready, Set, Summer Sale: All Outdoor Is on Sale
Network: NBC
Show: Great News
Primetime Airing: May. 16, 9:36 pm ET
Memorial Day Sale: Furniture and Rugs Overstock.com: Memorial Day Sale: Furniture and Rugs
Network: Fox News
Show: FOX and Friends
Airing Date: May. 16, 11:19 am ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Barbers Apple iPhone: Barbers
Online Views: 3,842,152
Social Actions: 48,918
SpotShare: 15.45%
Lifestyle KFC: Lifestyle
Online Views: 3,294,354
Social Actions: 20,514
SpotShare: 9.91%
For Everybody, Everywhere Chevrolet: For Everybody, Everywhere
Online Views: 2,944,770
Social Actions: 16,037
SpotShare: 8.51%
Announcement KFC: Announcement
Online Views: 316,741
Social Actions: 1,196
SpotShare: 0.83%
The City Apple iPhone: The City
Online Views: 110,777
Social Actions: 3,524
SpotShare: 0.80%

