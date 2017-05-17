Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Honda, Amazon, Johnnie Walker and More

Among the new releases, Johnnie Walker's latest "Keep Walking America" commercial tells the story of a soldier returning home and ends with an on-screen message: "Here's to all those who make progress possible." (Ann-Christine Diaz wrote at length about an earlier "Keep Walking" ad in November for Creativity, and a more recent installment starring "The Musical Autist" Jermaine Gardner a few weeks back.) Honda says "Whether it looks like a truck, a sedan or a coupe, inside is the heart of a race car." And in an Amazon ad that shows off the voice memo feature of its Echo digital assistant, a dad gets a message about leftovers in the fridge a wee bit too late (spoiler: "Hannah's larva experiment" is not meant to be eaten).