Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Honda, Chrysler, T-Mobile and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a kid talks about what his father was like before he decided to buy a Chrysler Pacifica (spoiler: dad seemed like way less of a "winner"). A different kid helps train a puppy to become a service dog in a touching Honda ad. And in a funny MetroPCS spot set in a barbershop, a slow mobile network results in a most unfortunate haircut.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Helping Dreams Come True Honda: Helping Dreams Come True
Network: ESPN
Show: NBA Basketball
Primetime Airing: May. 11, 9:31 pm ET
Drive and Discover Pacifica Event: Before Awards Chrysler: Drive and Discover Pacifica Event: Before Awards
Network: Golf
Show: Morning Drive
Airing Date: May. 11, 2:57 pm ET
Barbershop MetroPCS: Barbershop
Network: FOX
Show: TMZ
Primetime Airing: May. 11, 9:39 pm ET
Taxes and Fees: BOGO Samsung Galaxy S8 T-Mobile: Taxes and Fees: BOGO Samsung Galaxy S8
Network: NBC
Show: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Primetime Airing: May. 11, 10:42 pm ET
A Good Grip The First Tee: A Good Grip
Network: Golf
Show: 2017 Players Championship
Primetime Airing: May. 11, 9:44 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
The City Apple iPhone: The City
Online Views: 3,051,967
Social Actions: 22,549
SpotShare: 12.02%
Rib Joint Carl's Jr.: Rib Joint
Online Views: 2,443,738
Social Actions: 18,401
SpotShare: 9.68%
The Travel Guide Samsung Mobile: The Travel Guide
Online Views: 380,575
Social Actions: 5,956
SpotShare: 2.05%
Choose Yours Red Lobster: Choose Yours
Online Views: 517,416
Social Actions: 2,692
SpotShare: 1.85%
Beauty Mazda: Beauty
Online Views: 359,610
Social Actions: 887
SpotShare: 1.12%

