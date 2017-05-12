Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Honda, Chrysler, T-Mobile and More
Published on .
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.
Among the new releases, a kid talks about what his father was like before he decided to buy a Chrysler Pacifica (spoiler: dad seemed like way less of a "winner"). A different kid helps train a puppy to become a service dog in a touching Honda ad. And in a funny MetroPCS spot set in a barbershop, a slow mobile network results in a most unfortunate haircut.