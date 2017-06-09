×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Honda, Oberto, Kmart and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Motorsports champion Travis Pastrana gets a wee bit carried away on his riding lawnmower after fueling himself up on Oberto beef jerky. In another backyard scene, a dad impresses his kids with his grilling, juggling, tackling and tossing prowess -- with a little help from Kmart gear. And in a Honda ad, two ferocious Godzilla-esque creatures wreaking havoc on a defenseless city aren't exactly what they seem (spoiler: kids can be real monsters).

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Gingerbread Man Toyota: Gingerbread Man
Network: NBC
Show: 2017 Stanley Cup Final
Primetime Airing: Jun. 8, 9:02 pm ET
Lawn Mower Oberto: Lawn Mower
Network: NBC Sports
Show: Nitro World Games All Access: Reloaded
Primetime Airing: Jun. 8, 10:33 pm ET
Monster Fight Honda: Monster Fight
Network: NBC
Show: 2017 Stanley Cup Final
Primetime Airing: Jun. 8, 8:38 pm ET
The Film Azzaro: The Film
Network: ESPN
Show: SportsCenter
Primetime Airing: Jun. 8, 8:04 pm ET
Dad for the Win Kmart: Dad for the Win
Network: Cartoon Network
Show: The Amazing World of Gumball
Primetime Airing: Jun. 8, 9:27 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Barbers Apple iPhone: Barbers
Online Views: 1,982,180
Social Actions: 17,094
SpotShare: 5.18%
We Can Do IT University of Phoenix: We Can Do IT
Online Views: 1,361,251
Social Actions: 3,840
SpotShare: 2.68%
Earth Apple iPhone: Earth
Online Views: 242,525
Social Actions: 17,926
SpotShare: 2.35%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 1,001
Social Actions: 20,484
SpotShare: 2.23%
Days of Play: Sunshine Day PlayStation: Days of Play: Sunshine Day
Online Views: 223,082
Social Actions: 7,491
SpotShare: 1.18%

