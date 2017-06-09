Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Honda, Oberto, Kmart and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Motorsports champion Travis Pastrana gets a wee bit carried away on his riding lawnmower after fueling himself up on Oberto beef jerky. In another backyard scene, a dad impresses his kids with his grilling, juggling, tackling and tossing prowess -- with a little help from Kmart gear. And in a Honda ad, two ferocious Godzilla-esque creatures wreaking havoc on a defenseless city aren't exactly what they seem (spoiler: kids can be real monsters).