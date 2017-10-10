×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Intel, Geico, Chase and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Geico tells the story of an old woman who lived in a shoe; naturally, she decided to get homeowner's insurance for that shoe after a break-in. "Late Late Show" host James Corden gets some more vacation advice from Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers as part of a continuing campaign. And "fearless" LeBron James, reassured by Intel, braves a ride in a driverless car.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Fearless
Intel: Fearless
Premiered on: Good Morning Football, NFL Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
The Closet
Progressive: The Closet
Premiered on: George Lopez, Nick@Nite
Progressive data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,936,238,909 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $65,605,664 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.68
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
James Corden Camps in the Atacama Desert
JPMorgan Chase: James Corden Camps in the Atacama Desert
Premiered on: European PGA Tour Golf, Golf
JPMorgan Chase data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 615,185,645 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,004,549 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.18
Attention Index: 144 (44% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Ride With Audible: Up Your Game
Audible.com: Ride With Audible: Up Your Game
Premiered on: Center Court Shanghai, Tennis Channel
Audible.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 291,740,422 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,558,140 (45% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.47
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
An Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe
GEICO: An Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe
Premiered on: CBS Overnight News, CBS
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,536,384,026 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $109,658,688 (30% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.80
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

