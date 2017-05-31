Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Intel, T-Mobile, Popeyes and More

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, T-Mobile explains how you can "ditch Verizon but keep your phone" in a spot starring two women with (spoiler) really bad matching tattoos. Popeyes hypes its $5 special on Sweet & Crunchy Tenders. And Jim Parsons, in another one of his Intel ads, teams up LeBron James, who experiences a couple of embarrasing fails on the basketball court thanks to "old equipment."