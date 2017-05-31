×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Intel, T-Mobile, Popeyes and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, T-Mobile explains how you can "ditch Verizon but keep your phone" in a spot starring two women with (spoiler) really bad matching tattoos. Popeyes hypes its $5 special on Sweet & Crunchy Tenders. And Jim Parsons, in another one of his Intel ads, teams up LeBron James, who experiences a couple of embarrasing fails on the basketball court thanks to "old equipment."

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Outdated Equipment Intel: Outdated Equipment
Network: TNT
Show: Arrow
Primetime Airing: May. 30, 8:46 pm ET
Battle Up United States Marine Corps: Battle Up
Network: Fuse
Show: Scramble
Primetime Airing: May. 30, 9:55 pm ET
Permanent T-Mobile: Permanent
Network: NBC
Show: America's Got Talent
Primetime Airing: May. 30, 8:54 pm ET
The Crunchy One Popeyes: The Crunchy One
Network: ESPN
Show: SportsCenter
Primetime Airing: May. 30, 8:22 pm ET
Like Nobody's Watching Angie's List: Like Nobody's Watching
Network: Ovation
Show: Making the Movies
Primetime Airing: May. 30, 10:25 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
The Summer Shop 2017 H&M: The Summer Shop 2017
Online Views: 3,181,227
Social Actions: 10,862
SpotShare: 12.99%
We Can Do IT University of Phoenix: We Can Do IT
Online Views: 1,528,638
Social Actions: 6,362
SpotShare: 6.45%
Return of the Mac N' Cheetos Burger King: Return of the Mac N' Cheetos
Online Views: 169,239
Social Actions: 19,309
SpotShare: 4.16%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 960
Social Actions: 15,380
SpotShare: 2.69%
Jackpot Burger King: Jackpot
Online Views: 942
Social Actions: 7,574
SpotShare: 1.32%

