Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Jack Daniel's, Geico, Spectrum and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Geico serves up another one of its dialogue-free "Some things are better done than said" ads plugging its emergency roadside service app -- though (spoiler) this one features a guitar solo. Spectrum says that "Just like you, we don't like limits -- which is why we're determined to deliver unlimited bandwidth and faster interet speeds" as a part of its "Redefining what a cable company can be" campaign. And Jack Daniel's says that the folks in its hometown of Lynchburg, Tenn., harbor dreams of having their own NBA team -- some day.