Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Jack Daniel's, Geico, Spectrum and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Geico serves up another one of its dialogue-free "Some things are better done than said" ads plugging its emergency roadside service app -- though (spoiler) this one features a guitar solo. Spectrum says that "Just like you, we don't like limits -- which is why we're determined to deliver unlimited bandwidth and faster interet speeds" as a part of its "Redefining what a cable company can be" campaign. And Jack Daniel's says that the folks in its hometown of Lynchburg, Tenn., harbor dreams of having their own NBA team -- some day.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
The Flat Tire Guitar Solo GEICO: The Flat Tire Guitar Solo
Network: NBC Sports
Show: NHL Hockey
Airing Date: May. 10, 11:08 pm ET
Lynchburg Lights Jack Daniel's: Lynchburg Lights
Network: NBC Sports
Show: Pro Football Talk
Primetime Airing: May. 10, 10:42 pm ET
The Daughter Situation DSW: The Daughter Situation
Network: ABC
Show: Good Morning America
Primetime Airing: May. 10, 8:19 pm ET
Limitless Spectrum: Limitless
Network: CW
Show: The 100
Primetime Airing: May. 10, 9:44 pm ET
Endless Apps Forever TGI Friday's: Endless Apps Forever
Network: CW
Show: Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
Primetime Airing: May. 10, 9:21 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
The Travel Guide Samsung Mobile: The Travel Guide
Online Views: 3,522,738
Social Actions: 28,150
SpotShare: 11.83%
The City Apple iPhone: The City
Online Views: 3,082,173
Social Actions: 24,794
SpotShare: 10.36%
Rib Joint Carl's Jr.: Rib Joint
Online Views: 2,442,940
Social Actions: 18,390
SpotShare: 8.02%
Choose Yours Red Lobster: Choose Yours
Online Views: 698,400
Social Actions: 3,596
SpotShare: 2.04%
Beauty Mazda: Beauty
Online Views: 400,076
Social Actions: 998
SpotShare: 1.01%

