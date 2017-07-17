×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Jockey, Lululemon, Infiniti and More

Published on .

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Michaela DePrince, a ballerina from West Africa, offers a glimpse of her harrowing personal journey in support of Jockey's "Show 'em what's underneath" campaign. Lululemon offers a rather intense take on what yoga means to different people in an ad that closes out with the message "This Is yoga." And Infiniti serves up an ad that at first seems like a scene from an action thriller, but ends up being about (spoiler!) a supportive family.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Show 'Em What's Underneath: Michaela DePrince Jockey: Show 'Em What's Underneath: Michaela DePrince
Network: NBC
Show: Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly
Primetime Airing: Jul. 16, 7:50 pm ET
This Is Yoga lululemon: This Is Yoga
Network: ESPN2
Show: Beach Volleyball
Airing Date: Jul. 14, 5:29 pm ET
On the Run Infiniti: On the Run
Network: TBS
Show: Everybody Loves Raymond
Primetime Airing: Jul. 15, 8:11 pm ET
What If: Comedies, Dramas and Sports PlayStation Vue: What If: Comedies, Dramas and Sports
Network: FOX
Show: Boxing
Primetime Airing: Jul. 15, 9:04 pm ET
7,500 Allys Ally Bank: 7,500 Allys
Network: ESPN
Show: SportsCenter
Primetime Airing: Jul. 15, 10:02 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Running of the Bulldogs GEICO: Running of the Bulldogs
Online Views: 4,435,003
Social Actions: 77,905
SpotShare: 10.87%
Game of Thrones Season Seven: Winter Is Here HBO: Game of Thrones Season Seven: Winter Is Here
Online Views: 4,136,399
Social Actions: 70,882
SpotShare: 9.92%
Chevy Summer Drive: Chevy Surprises F-150 Owners With the 2017 Silverado Chevrolet: Chevy Summer Drive: Chevy Surprises F-150 Owners With the 2017 Silverado
Online Views: 3,920,298
Social Actions: 37,910
SpotShare: 7.83%
The Secret to Victory Gatorade: The Secret to Victory
Online Views: 609,084
Social Actions: 2,592
SpotShare: 1.04%
Back to School With Walmart: Own the School Year Like a Hero Walmart: Back to School With Walmart: Own the School Year Like a Hero
Online Views: 267,240
Social Actions: 8,100
SpotShare: 0.83%

In this article: