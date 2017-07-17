Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Jockey, Lululemon, Infiniti and More

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Michaela DePrince, a ballerina from West Africa, offers a glimpse of her harrowing personal journey in support of Jockey's "Show 'em what's underneath" campaign. Lululemon offers a rather intense take on what yoga means to different people in an ad that closes out with the message "This Is yoga." And Infiniti serves up an ad that at first seems like a scene from an action thriller, but ends up being about (spoiler!) a supportive family.