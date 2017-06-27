×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Jordan, Dell, State Farm and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, State Farm shows a happy young couple laboring over the elaborate renovation of their fixer upper -- a first home that means so much to them they make sure to insure it with State Farm. Dell plugs its Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop in an ad starring actor Tom Holland that's a cross-promotion with "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (in theaters July 7). And Jordan serves up a heated debate over "The Kawhi Question" (about NBA star Kawhi Leonard): Is he an offensive or defensive genius? (Spoiler: both.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
The Kawhi Question Jordan: The Kawhi Question
Network: ESPN
Show: First Take
Primetime Airing: Jun. 26, 10:41 pm ET
Remodel State Farm: Remodel
Network: NFL Network
Show: The Top 100 Players of 2017 - Finale Preview
Primetime Airing: Jun. 26, 9:54 pm ET
Back Seat Yoplait: Back Seat
Network: BRAVO
Show: Southern Charm Savannah
Airing Date: Jun. 26, 3:16 pm ET
Spider-Man: Homecoming Dell: Spider-Man: Homecoming
Network: ESPN
Show: SportsCenter
Primetime Airing: Jun. 26, 9:36 pm ET
No Shortcuts Herradura: No Shortcuts
Network: AMC
Show: Jurassic Park
Primetime Airing: Jun. 26, 8:28 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
The Archives Apple iPhone: The Archives
Online Views: 4,178,459
Social Actions: 38,820
SpotShare: 14.44%
Boyz II Men: Side Effects GEICO: Boyz II Men: Side Effects
Online Views: 3,639,388
Social Actions: 31,048
SpotShare: 12.14%
You've Got This, Mom On! Yoplait: You've Got This, Mom On!
Online Views: 995,846
Social Actions: 25,491
SpotShare: 6.08%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 1,233
Social Actions: 12,715
SpotShare: 2.05%
Jay Z: Adnis Sprint: Jay Z: Adnis
Online Views: 167,015
Social Actions: 5,613
SpotShare: 1.23%

In this article:
Most Popular