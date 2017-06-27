Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Jordan, Dell, State Farm and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, State Farm shows a happy young couple laboring over the elaborate renovation of their fixer upper -- a first home that means so much to them they make sure to insure it with State Farm. Dell plugs its Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop in an ad starring actor Tom Holland that's a cross-promotion with "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (in theaters July 7). And Jordan serves up a heated debate over "The Kawhi Question" (about NBA star Kawhi Leonard): Is he an offensive or defensive genius? (Spoiler: both.)