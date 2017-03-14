Watch the Newest Ads on TV From KFC, Dr Pepper, Allstate and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, KFC serves up another in its series of ads starring a gold-plated Billy Zane (Ad Age's Jessica Wohl wrote about the launch of the campaign in January). Jeff Goldblum shows up in another Apartments.com ad -- this time to help a couple of empty nesters (perhaps literal empy nesters) downsize. And Dr Pepper's not terribly helpful CraveRider shows up uannounced in a random living room and floods the place, which apparently can happen if you say "Man, I'm really craving a Dr Pepper" out loud.

New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
CraveRider: Watch Party Dr Pepper: CraveRider: Watch Party
Network: Viceland
Show: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Primetime Airing: Mar. 13, 10:23 pm ET
Drill Sergeant Hotels.com: Drill Sergeant
Network: E!
Show: Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Primetime Airing: Mar. 13, 8:46 pm ET
New Bike: Second Husband Allstate: New Bike: Second Husband
Network: BBC America
Show: Doctor Who
Primetime Airing: Mar. 13, 9:42 pm ET
Empty Nesters Apartments.com: Empty Nesters
Network: A&E
Show: Snapped
Primetime Airing: Mar. 13, 10:54 pm ET
Car KFC: Car
Network: AMC
Show: Comic Book Men
Airing Date: Mar. 13, 3:04 am ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
#MakeWhatsNext: Change the Odds Microsoft Corporation: #MakeWhatsNext: Change the Odds
Online Views: 3914104
Social Actions: 8961
SpotShare: 8.24%
Stress Test: Namaste Secret: Stress Test: Namaste
Online Views: 517069
Social Actions: 3335
SpotShare: 1.41%
Pandora: The World of Avatar: Disney's Animal Kingdom Disney Parks & Resorts: Pandora: The World of Avatar: Disney's Animal Kingdom
Online Views: 607911
Social Actions: 1835
SpotShare: 1.34%
The Tryout Kohl's: The Tryout
Online Views: 7667
Social Actions: 8193
SpotShare: 1.21%
All of the Lights Gatorade: All of the Lights
Online Views: 475555
Social Actions: 947
SpotShare: 1.03%
