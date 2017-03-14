Watch the Newest Ads on TV From KFC, Dr Pepper, Allstate and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, KFC serves up another in its series of ads starring a gold-plated Billy Zane (Ad Age's Jessica Wohl wrote about the launch of the campaign in January). Jeff Goldblum shows up in another Apartments.com ad -- this time to help a couple of empty nesters (perhaps literal empy nesters) downsize. And Dr Pepper's not terribly helpful CraveRider shows up uannounced in a random living room and floods the place, which apparently can happen if you say "Man, I'm really craving a Dr Pepper" out loud.