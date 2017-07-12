×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Mastercard, Starbucks, Dollar Shave Club and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Starbucks asks "What does good feel like?" in a campaign for its Teavana brand (Ad Age's Jessica Wohl has the backstory: "At Starbucks, It's Iced Tea's Time to Shine"). Hulu hypes the fact that with its Live TV package you can catch all kind of sports programming as it airs. And Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs infielder and cancer survivor, teams up with Mastercard to help raise funds for Stand Up 2 Cancer when you use Mastercard Masterpass while dining out this summer.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Good Feels Good Starbucks: Good Feels Good
Network: ABC
Show: Good Morning America
Primetime Airing: Jul. 11, 9:39 pm ET
Healthness Dollar Shave Club: Healthness
Network: Independent Film (IFC)
Show: The Comebacks
Primetime Airing: Jul. 11, 9:18 pm ET
Stand Up 2 Cancer Mastercard: Stand Up 2 Cancer
Network: FOX
Show: 2017 MLB All-Star Game
Primetime Airing: Jul. 11, 9:54 pm ET
This Season: Opening Act Major League Baseball: This Season: Opening Act
Network: FOX
Show: 2017 MLB All-Star Game
Primetime Airing: Jul. 11, 9:55 pm ET
Your Teams Are Live Hulu: Your Teams Are Live
Network: FOX
Show: 2017 MLB All-Star Game
Primetime Airing: Jul. 11, 10:52 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Running of the Bulldogs GEICO: Running of the Bulldogs
Online Views: 4,654,371
Social Actions: 87,252
SpotShare: 21.67%
Details Mazda: Details
Online Views: 4,432,725
Social Actions: 17,727
SpotShare: 9.90%
Declaration Descendants: July 4th Ancestry: Declaration Descendants: July 4th
Online Views: 692,598
Social Actions: 13,362
SpotShare: 3.29%
The Secret to Victory Gatorade: The Secret to Victory
Online Views: 708,229
Social Actions: 3,685
SpotShare: 1.73%
Vince Staples and Random Teenagers Star in a Summer Sprite Commercial Sprite: Vince Staples and Random Teenagers Star in a Summer Sprite Commercial
Online Views: 467,132
Social Actions: 1,287
SpotShare: 0.95%
