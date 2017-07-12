Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Mastercard, Starbucks, Dollar Shave Club and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Starbucks asks "What does good feel like?" in a campaign for its Teavana brand (Ad Age's Jessica Wohl has the backstory: "At Starbucks, It's Iced Tea's Time to Shine"). Hulu hypes the fact that with its Live TV package you can catch all kind of sports programming as it airs. And Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs infielder and cancer survivor, teams up with Mastercard to help raise funds for Stand Up 2 Cancer when you use Mastercard Masterpass while dining out this summer.