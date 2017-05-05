Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Michelob, Jeep, Spectrum and More

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a Jeep ad examines what it means to be constantly reevaluating your life's journey (Creativity's Alexanda Jardine has the backstory on the campaign: "Life Keeps 'Recalculating' in Jeep's Campaign for the Compass"). Michelob juxtaposes a shot of a bottle of Ultra getting grabbed from a cooler with -- no kidding -- a slow-mo sequence of a shirtless athlete with ridiculously tight abs emerging from an ice bath (never mind beer bellies!). And Ring shows how its internet-connected video doorbell can help thwart package thieves.