Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Michelob, Jeep, Spectrum and More

Published on .

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a Jeep ad examines what it means to be constantly reevaluating your life's journey (Creativity's Alexanda Jardine has the backstory on the campaign: "Life Keeps 'Recalculating' in Jeep's Campaign for the Compass"). Michelob juxtaposes a shot of a bottle of Ultra getting grabbed from a cooler with -- no kidding -- a slow-mo sequence of a shirtless athlete with ridiculously tight abs emerging from an ice bath (never mind beer bellies!). And Ring shows how its internet-connected video doorbell can help thwart package thieves.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Recalculating Jeep: Recalculating
Network: CBS Sports
Show: Boomer & Carton
Primetime Airing: May. 4, 8:07 pm ET
Summon Your Pro Staples: Summon Your Pro
Network: Discovery Family Channel
Show: Girl Starter
Primetime Airing: May. 4, 8:35 pm ET
Good Taste Michelob: Good Taste
Network: Tennis Channel
Show: ATP Tennis
Primetime Airing: May. 4, 10:00 pm ET
Be Spectacular Spectrum: Be Spectacular
Network: FOX
Show: Modern Family
Airing Date: May. 4, 11:47 pm ET
Porch Protector Ring: Porch Protector
Network: Science Channel
Show: MythBusters
Airing Date: May. 4, 3:50 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
The Travel Guide Samsung Mobile: The Travel Guide
Online Views: 3,544,620
Social Actions: 25,182
SpotShare: 9.97%
Beauty Mazda: Beauty
Online Views: 3,532,911
Social Actions: 15,526
SpotShare: 9.02%
The City Apple iPhone: The City
Online Views: 902,714
Social Actions: 25,554
SpotShare: 4.38%
Choose Yours Red Lobster: Choose Yours
Online Views: 842,842
Social Actions: 13,739
SpotShare: 3.12%
Summer Victoria's Secret: Summer
Online Views: 816,753
Social Actions: 3,174
SpotShare: 2.05%
In this article: