Watch the Newest Ads on TV From PayPal, New Era, Match and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a single father's nine-year-old son acts as his rather adorable wingman, encouraging the reluctant grown-up to sign up for Match.com. PayPal plays up the fact that you can pay for Uber rides with its app. And Greg Olsen, Khalil Mack and Le'Veon Bell put the New Era x NFL 2017 Training Collection to the test in a ridiculously gritty, industrial setting that has them all sweating and grunting through grueling workouts that would probably kill the average couch potato.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
New Era x NFL 2017 Training Collection New Era: New Era x NFL 2017 Training Collection
Network: NFL Network
Show: Good Morning Football
Primetime Airing: Jun. 14, 9:06 pm ET
Where Your Day Can Take You PayPal: Where Your Day Can Take You
Network: truTV
Show: The Carbonaro Effect
Primetime Airing: Jun. 14, 10:10 pm ET
2017 Father's Day: Questions Match.com: 2017 Father's Day: Questions
Network: Science Channel
Show: How the Universe Works
Primetime Airing: Jun. 14, 10:25 pm ET
Last-Minute Gifts for Dad Kohl's: Last-Minute Gifts for Dad
Network: TLC
Show: What Not to Wear
Primetime Airing: Jun. 14, 9:06 pm ET
Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle Universal Studios Hollywood: Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle
Network: Hallmark
Show: Frasier
Airing Date: Jun. 14, 3:28 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Earth Apple iPhone: Earth
Online Views: 298,943
Social Actions: 22,030
SpotShare: 3.61%
Cat's in the Cradle TD Ameritrade: Cat's in the Cradle
Online Views: 33,127
Social Actions: 19,649
SpotShare: 2.73%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 1,046
Social Actions: 18,313
SpotShare: 2.43%
Everybody, Everywhere Chevrolet: Everybody, Everywhere
Online Views: 600,982
Social Actions: 5,028
SpotShare: 2.05%
We Can Do IT University of Phoenix: We Can Do IT
Online Views: 711,587
Social Actions: 1,798
SpotShare: 1.89%

