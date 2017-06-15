Watch the Newest Ads on TV From PayPal, New Era, Match and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a single father's nine-year-old son acts as his rather adorable wingman, encouraging the reluctant grown-up to sign up for Match.com. PayPal plays up the fact that you can pay for Uber rides with its app. And Greg Olsen, Khalil Mack and Le'Veon Bell put the New Era x NFL 2017 Training Collection to the test in a ridiculously gritty, industrial setting that has them all sweating and grunting through grueling workouts that would probably kill the average couch potato.