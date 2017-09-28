×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Popeyes, PlayStation, Macy's and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from millions of smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: PlayStation hypes the upcoming (Nov. 17) release of "Star Wars Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition." Macy's wants you to know that it's offering deep discounts on furniture, mattresses and rugs during its current Home Sale. And Popeyes promotes its limited-time-only $4 quarter-pound Popcorn Chicken box, which comes with a side and a buttermilk biscuit.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Star Wars Battlefront II: Elite
PlayStation: Star Wars Battlefront II: Elite
Premiered on: Tosh.0, Comedy Central
PlayStation data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,084,006,233 (40% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,711,153 (53% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.67
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
What Makes Your Business Great: Honey & Mosaic
Vistaprint: What Makes Your Business Great: Honey & Mosaic
Premiered on: 2 x 1, Tr3s: MTV, Musica y Mas
Vistaprint data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 525,929,165 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,930,630 (25% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.63
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Perfectly Poppable
Popeyes: Perfectly Poppable
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Popeyes data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 673,671,040 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,055,118 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.27
Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)
Friends & Family Event: Showoffs: Look This Good
Stein Mart: Friends & Family Event: Showoffs: Look This Good
Premiered on: You Can't Turn That Into a House, FYI
Stein Mart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 184,978,467 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $700,785 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.15
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)
Home Sale: Furniture, Mattresses and Rugs
Macy's: Home Sale: Furniture, Mattresses and Rugs
Premiered on: Status: Unknown, Lifetime Movies
Macy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,050,685,567 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,992,871 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.21
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
Become a Subscriber