Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Samsung, Verizon, Audi and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Samsung shows off the versatility of its new Galaxy Tab S3 as a creative tool that can help you "do anything." Thomas "Silicon Valley" Middleditch turns up in another Verizon commercial to plug "the largest, most reliable 4G LTE network in America" while crashing a wedding. And a cartoon character makes a surprising discovery thanks to 23andMe (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: "Gru From 'Despicable Me' Explores His DNA in Ad for 23andMe").