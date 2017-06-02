×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Samsung, Verizon, Audi and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Samsung shows off the versatility of its new Galaxy Tab S3 as a creative tool that can help you "do anything." Thomas "Silicon Valley" Middleditch turns up in another Verizon commercial to plug "the largest, most reliable 4G LTE network in America" while crashing a wedding. And a cartoon character makes a surprising discovery thanks to 23andMe (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: "Gru From 'Despicable Me' Explores His DNA in Ad for 23andMe").

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Secretariat Audi: Secretariat
Network: ABC
Show: 2017 NBA Finals
Primetime Airing: Jun. 1, 10:22 pm ET
Dairy, Dairy, Dairy Dairy Good: Dairy, Dairy, Dairy
Network: Cooking Channel
Show: Junk Food Flip
Primetime Airing: Jun. 1, 9:45 pm ET
Do Anything Samsung Electronics: Do Anything
Network: FX
Show: How I Met Your Mother
Primetime Airing: Jun. 1, 9:41 pm ET
Despicable Me 3: Gru's Genetic Journey 23andMe: Despicable Me 3: Gru's Genetic Journey
Network: Animal Planet
Show: Must Love Cats
Primetime Airing: Jun. 1, 9:46 pm ET
Wedding Verizon: Wedding
Network: VH1
Show: The Wayans Bros.
Primetime Airing: Jun. 1, 10:26 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
We Can Do IT University of Phoenix: We Can Do IT
Online Views: 1,718,776
Social Actions: 5,490
SpotShare: 7.44%
Candy Crush Soda Saga: Daily Boosters King: Candy Crush Soda Saga: Daily Boosters
Online Views: 80
Social Actions: 24,688
SpotShare: 4.58%
Return of the Mac N' Cheetos Burger King: Return of the Mac N' Cheetos
Online Views: 134,495
Social Actions: 14,041
SpotShare: 3.25%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 922
Social Actions: 17,328
SpotShare: 3.22%
Jackpot Burger King: Jackpot
Online Views: 1,029
Social Actions: 10,014
SpotShare: 1.86%

