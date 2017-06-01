Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Sears Craftsman, Experian, JC Penney and More

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, disgruntled dads confess that they're sick of getting crummy Father's Day gifts -- e.g., tacky ties, "#1 Dad" mugs -- and just want "new, innovative Craftsman tools from Sears." JC Penney hypes its Summer Fashion Stockup Sale; nothing shown in the ad costs more than $20. And Experian says "We monitor the Dark Web globally" to keep cybercriminals from making you a victim of identity theft.