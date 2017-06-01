×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Sears Craftsman, Experian, JC Penney and More

Published on .

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, disgruntled dads confess that they're sick of getting crummy Father's Day gifts -- e.g., tacky ties, "#1 Dad" mugs -- and just want "new, innovative Craftsman tools from Sears." JC Penney hypes its Summer Fashion Stockup Sale; nothing shown in the ad costs more than $20. And Experian says "We monitor the Dark Web globally" to keep cybercriminals from making you a victim of identity theft.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Cyber Criminals Experian: Cyber Criminals
Network: CMTV
Show: CMT Music
Primetime Airing: May. 31, 8:13 pm ET
Forefathers of Father's Day Craftsman: Forefathers of Father's Day
Network: Comedy Central
Show: Scrubs
Airing Date: May. 31, 6:55 pm ET
Drive Out Hunger Midas: Drive Out Hunger
Network: FX
Show: Fargo
Primetime Airing: May. 31, 10:11 pm ET
Summer Fashion Stock-Up: Whites and Brights JCPenney: Summer Fashion Stock-Up: Whites and Brights
Network: Lifetime Movie Network
Show: Obsessed
Primetime Airing: May. 31, 9:18 pm ET
Buy One Get One Free Sale: Career and Casual Package JoS. A. Bank: Buy One Get One Free Sale: Career and Casual Package
Network: ESPN2
Show: First Take
Primetime Airing: May. 31, 8:31 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
The Summer Shop 2017 H&M: The Summer Shop 2017
Online Views: 2,315,495
Social Actions: 7,761
SpotShare: 9.06%
We Can Do IT University of Phoenix: We Can Do IT
Online Views: 1,670,132
Social Actions: 5,443
SpotShare: 6.51%
Return of the Mac N' Cheetos Burger King: Return of the Mac N' Cheetos
Online Views: 160,029
Social Actions: 19,101
SpotShare: 3.91%
Candy Crush Soda Saga: Daily Boosters King: Candy Crush Soda Saga: Daily Boosters
Online Views: 63
Social Actions: 23,326
SpotShare: 3.88%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 946
Social Actions: 15,641
SpotShare: 2.61%

In this article: