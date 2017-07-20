Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Sprint, Xfinity, Dannon and More
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: Dannon says it's "rethinking light yogurt" with its Light & Fit Greek nonfat yogurt line (e.g., it has no artificial sweeteners). Xfinity Mobile promotes its "pay per gig" and unlimited plans, pointing out that you can easily switch between those options when you want. And Sprint strikes directly at Verizon, creating a parody of the latter's ubiquitious ads starring Thomas "Silicon Valley" Middleditch.
