×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Sprint, Xfinity, Dannon and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Dannon says it's "rethinking light yogurt" with its Light & Fit Greek nonfat yogurt line (e.g., it has no artificial sweeteners). Xfinity Mobile promotes its "pay per gig" and unlimited plans, pointing out that you can easily switch between those options when you want. And Sprint strikes directly at Verizon, creating a parody of the latter's ubiquitious ads starring Thomas "Silicon Valley" Middleditch.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Bravo: Next Level
CouponCabin.com: Bravo: Next Level
Premiered on: The Real Housewives of New York City, BRAVO
CouponCabin.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: N/A (N/A of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $25,784 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: N/A
Phones Do Everything
XFINITY Mobile: Phones Do Everything
Premiered on: Law & Order, TNT
XFINITY Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 389,526,152 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,443,062 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.91 (+6.69 vs. industry)
Don't Get Hooked: Doug
Sprint: Don't Get Hooked: Doug
Premiered on: NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt, NBC
Sprint data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,253,674,339 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,960,059 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.18 (-0.04 vs. industry)
World of Warships: Beyond Dunkirk
Wargaming.net: World of Warships: Beyond Dunkirk
Premiered on: Mad About You, FXX
Wargaming.net data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 5,437,097 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $86,755 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.56 (+7.74 vs. industry)
Rethinking Light Yogurt
Dannon Light & Fit: Rethinking Light Yogurt
Premiered on: What Not to Wear, TLC
Dannon Light & Fit data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,115,961 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $34,180 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: N/A

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
In this article:
Most Popular