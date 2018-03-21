×
Watch the newest ads on TV from T-Mobile, Match, IHOP and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: IHOP really, really wants you to realize that you can order omelettes with pancakes—or pancakes with omelettes—at IHOP. HBO promotes its Judd Apatow-directed documentary "The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling." And T-Mobile hypes the fact that you can get a free season of MLB.TV, so you can "stream your team anytime from almost anywhere," when you join T-Mobile.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Free MLB TV
T-Mobile: Free MLB TV
Premiered on: MLB Preseason Baseball, MLB Network
T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,362,641,482 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $49,760,773 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 83.62
Attention Index: 70 (30% more interruptions than avg.)
The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling
HBO: The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling
Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC
HBO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 61,527,400 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $570,487 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.93
Attention Index: 145 (45% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Lisa
Match.com: Lisa
Premiered on: Days of our Lives, BRAVO
Match.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,061,452,655 (54% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,381,143 (45% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.14
Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)
It's Play Day!
Dave and Buster's: It's Play Day!
Premiered on: The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz, ESPNU
Dave and Buster's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 443,919,756 (44% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,899,591 (54% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.89
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Omelettes and Pancakes
IHOP: Omelettes and Pancakes
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
IHOP data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,029,816,610 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,374,445 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.42
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
