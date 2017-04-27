×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Target, Geico, Fitbit and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Fitbit shows how its Alta AR fitness wristband can be used to track heart rate, calorie burning and sleep cycles in a high-energy spot set to the Fats Domino classic "I'm walkin.'" Geico enlists NHL star Patrice Bergeron -- actually, two Patrice Bergerons -- to make a point about "great savings and service with Geico" being "another win-win." And a Target ad stars a doting grandma who relies on the retailer for "everyday essentials."

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Up Your Game Bleacher Report: Up Your Game
Network: MLB Network
Show: Quick Pitch
Primetime Airing: Apr. 26, 8:08 pm ET
Win-Win GEICO: Win-Win
Network: NBC Sports
Show: NHL Live
Airing Date: Apr. 26, 11:38 pm ET
Run: Grandma's Everywhere Target: Run: Grandma's Everywhere
Network: TNT
Show: NBA Basketball
Primetime Airing: Apr. 26, 9:12 pm ET
Know Your Heart Fitbit: Know Your Heart
Network: NBC
Show: Early Today
Primetime Airing: Apr. 26, 10:10 pm ET
Bedroom Event: Dream Bedroom IKEA: Bedroom Event: Dream Bedroom
Network: TNT
Show: Arrow
Primetime Airing: Apr. 26, 10:11 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
The Handmaid's Tale: Timely Hulu: The Handmaid's Tale: Timely
Online Views: 3,410,610
Social Actions: 12,666
SpotShare: 8.33%
Announcement KFC: Announcement
Online Views: 3,554,920
Social Actions: 8,079
SpotShare: 7.99%
Infinitely Amazing Samsung Mobile: Infinitely Amazing
Online Views: 52,154
Social Actions: 44,297
SpotShare: 6.05%
Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality: Living Room Teleportation Adult Swim Games: Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality: Living Room Teleportation
Online Views: 901,486
Social Actions: 29,104
SpotShare: 5.66%
Ostrich Samsung Mobile: Ostrich
Online Views: 1,640,966
Social Actions: 16,005
SpotShare: 5.34%

