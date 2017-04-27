Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Target, Geico, Fitbit and More
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.
Among the new releases, Fitbit shows how its Alta AR fitness wristband can be used to track heart rate, calorie burning and sleep cycles in a high-energy spot set to the Fats Domino classic "I'm walkin.'" Geico enlists NHL star Patrice Bergeron -- actually, two Patrice Bergerons -- to make a point about "great savings and service with Geico" being "another win-win." And a Target ad stars a doting grandma who relies on the retailer for "everyday essentials."