Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Target, Southwest Airlines, Toyota and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Southwest Airlines presents the tale of a basketball coach who's so confident in his players that he books them flights to the championship game. (Long story short: It's a good thing Southwest doesn't charge change fees.) Toyota says that its 2018 Highlander can count as a "sports car" with a little creative interpretation. And Target wants you to get excited about Halloween—specifically about doing a "Target Run" for Halloween essentials.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Behind Every Seat is a Story: Coach
Southwest Airlines: Behind Every Seat is a Story: Coach
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
Southwest Airlines data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 624,252,214 (84% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,787,556 (84% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.01
Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)
College Football Rivalries
Chick-fil-A: College Football Rivalries
Premiered on: College Football, ABC
Chick-fil-A data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 127,371,657 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,665,234 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.61
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
T-Mobile: Hurricane Harvey
Team Rubicon: T-Mobile: Hurricane Harvey
Premiered on: MLB Baseball, Fox Sports 1
Team Rubicon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,955,201 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $521,515 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 78.90
Attention Index: 53 (47% more interruptions than avg.)
Sports Car
Toyota: Sports Car
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Toyota data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,245,577,247 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $84,191,997 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.17
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Target Run: 2017 Halloween
Target: Target Run: 2017 Halloween
Premiered on: School of Roars, Universal Kids
Target data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,537,338,388 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $34,454,829 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.48
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
