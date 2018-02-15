Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Tide, the NBA, PetSmart and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Tide serves up a special Valentine's Day-themed ad that seems like it's not a Tide ad—until it suddenly is a Tide ad. (See Jack Neff's Feb. 4 post, "Tide is Everywhere With Campaign to Own All Super Bowl Ads," for background on Tide's wry new bait-and-switch approach.) PetSmart wants you to "adopt love" by adopting a pet during its National Adoption Weekend Event, Feb. 16-18. And the NBA enlists Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving to help celebrate the Chinese New Year.