Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Tide, the NBA, PetSmart and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Tide serves up a special Valentine's Day-themed ad that seems like it's not a Tide ad—until it suddenly is a Tide ad. (See Jack Neff's Feb. 4 post, "Tide is Everywhere With Campaign to Own All Super Bowl Ads," for background on Tide's wry new bait-and-switch approach.) PetSmart wants you to "adopt love" by adopting a pet during its National Adoption Weekend Event, Feb. 16-18. And the NBA enlists Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving to help celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
It's a Valentine's Day Tide Ad
Tide: It's a Valentine's Day Tide Ad
Premiered on: The Amazing Race, CBS
Tide data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,418,404,519 (32% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $28,380,643 (45% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.62
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
2018 Chinese New Year: Fireworks
NBA: 2018 Chinese New Year: Fireworks
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ESPN
NBA data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 112,675,006 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,129,670 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.66
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Adopt Love
PetSmart: Adopt Love
Premiered on: Married ... With Children, TBS
PetSmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,124,016,614 (56% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,567,600 (60% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.38
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
When We First Met
Netflix: When We First Met
Premiered on: Relationships Just for Laughs, CW
Netflix data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 617,483,004 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,766,930 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.98
Attention Index: 135 (35% fewer interruptions than avg.)
2018 Lineup
Firefly Music Festival: 2018 Lineup
Premiered on: Best Playlist Ever, Fuse
Firefly Music Festival data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 25,440 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $398 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 83.99
Attention Index: 26 (74% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
