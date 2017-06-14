Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Tom Ford, Mazda, State Farm and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Mazda master fabricator Osamu Fujiki talks about the brand's devotion to craftsmanship -- specifically the craftsmanship that went into the "all-new" Mazda CX-5. A State Farm spot celebrates all the hard work it took for a man to be able to afford his beloved truck, which is, of course, protected by a State Farm policy. And a severely elegant Tom Ford ad for his fragrance Black Orchid features a thin, topless model who fortunately has a bottle of Black Orchid to hold in such a way as to keep her from being fully exposed.