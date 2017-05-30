×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Toyota, Little Caesars, Smirnoff and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the long Memorial Day holiday weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Chrissy Teigen helps Smirnoff keep it real -- by making fun of other vodka brands' marketing. A little boy has his dreams of changing "the history of pizza forever" shattered by Little Caesars. And Toyota offers up a modern-day Cinderella tale that takes place, in part, in a C-HR.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Cinderella Toyota: Cinderella
Network: CBS
Show: CBS This Morning
Primetime Airing: May. 29, 8:27 pm ET
Big Dreams Little Caesars Pizza: Big Dreams
Network: Destination America
Show: Railroad Alaska
Primetime Airing: May. 29, 9:21 pm ET
For Those With Their Own Path Ford: For Those With Their Own Path
Network: TV ONE
Show: A Different World
Airing Date: May. 29, 6:45 pm ET
Real Smirnoff: Real
Network: Independent Film (IFC)
Show: That '70s Show
Primetime Airing: May. 29, 9:43 pm ET
Test + Drive Acura: Test + Drive
Network: Fox News
Show: FOX and Friends
Primetime Airing: May. 29, 8:34 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
The Summer Shop 2017 H&M: The Summer Shop 2017
Online Views: 3,294,237
Social Actions: 11,227
SpotShare: 13.84%
We Can Do IT University of Phoenix: We Can Do IT
Online Views: 1,410,684
Social Actions: 6,167
SpotShare: 6.18%
Return of the Mac N' Cheetos Burger King: Return of the Mac N' Cheetos
Online Views: 195,063
Social Actions: 22,089
SpotShare: 4.98%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 942
Social Actions: 16,429
SpotShare: 3.03%
Barbers Apple iPhone: Barbers
Online Views: 141,706
Social Actions: 3,601
SpotShare: 1.20%

