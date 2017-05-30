Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Toyota, Little Caesars, Smirnoff and More
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the long Memorial Day holiday weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.
Among the new releases, Chrissy Teigen helps Smirnoff keep it real -- by making fun of other vodka brands' marketing. A little boy has his dreams of changing "the history of pizza forever" shattered by Little Caesars. And Toyota offers up a modern-day Cinderella tale that takes place, in part, in a C-HR.