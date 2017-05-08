×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Toyota, GoDaddy, Mtn Dew and More

Published on .

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Toyota, in a play on "Little Red Riding Hood," presents the new C-HR as an instrument of seduction. Smule shows off its Sing app with a bunch of random soloists -- including Train lead singer Patrick Monahan -- crooning to Train's "Play That Song." And GoDaddy shows off the ease-of-use of its GoCentral site-building product with a panda that adorably/harrowingly "breaks the internet."

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
All the Better Toyota: All the Better
Network: MTV
Show: 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Primetime Airing: May. 7, 9:50 pm ET
Panda Breaks the Internet GoDaddy: Panda Breaks the Internet
Network: FXDEP
Show: FOX Deportes en Vivo
Airing Date: May. 7, 6:27 pm ET
Smule Sing!: Train's Smule: Smule Sing!: Train's "Play That Song"
Network: Independent Film (IFC)
Show: Machete Kills
Primetime Airing: May. 6, 9:53 pm ET
Boldly Refined Mountain Dew: Boldly Refined
Network: MTV
Show: Pitch Perfect
Primetime Airing: May. 7, 8:17 pm ET
Farpoint: Attack PlayStation: Farpoint: Attack
Network: FOX
Show: Bob's Burgers
Primetime Airing: May. 7, 9:09 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
The City Apple iPhone: The City
Online Views: 3,432,955
Social Actions: 41,044
SpotShare: 10.46%
The Travel Guide Samsung Mobile: The Travel Guide
Online Views: 3,596,877
Social Actions: 28,476
SpotShare: 9.43%
Beauty Mazda: Beauty
Online Views: 3,387,702
Social Actions: 14,821
SpotShare: 7.59%
Choose Yours Red Lobster: Choose Yours
Online Views: 1,267,330
Social Actions: 15,890
SpotShare: 3.94%
Summer Victoria's Secret: Summer
Online Views: 882,116
Social Actions: 4,314
SpotShare: 2.03%

