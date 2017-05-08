Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Toyota, GoDaddy, Mtn Dew and More

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Toyota, in a play on "Little Red Riding Hood," presents the new C-HR as an instrument of seduction. Smule shows off its Sing app with a bunch of random soloists -- including Train lead singer Patrick Monahan -- crooning to Train's "Play That Song." And GoDaddy shows off the ease-of-use of its GoCentral site-building product with a panda that adorably/harrowingly "breaks the internet."