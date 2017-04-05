Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Toyota, P&G, Trivago and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Toyota tries to get you to feel bad for (soon-to-be-underemployed) crash test dummies. P&G wants you to get "life ready" by stocking up on P&G products such as Bounty paper towels and Swiffer cleaners to help cope with cupcake-related messes. And the Trivago Guy gets a break so the Trivago Gal can hype the hotel-shopping service. (Maybe they're lovers? Let the speculation begin.)

New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Overheard: Toyota Safety Sense Crash Test Dummies Toyota: Overheard: Toyota Safety Sense Crash Test Dummies
Network: ESPN
Show: NBA Basketball
Primetime Airing: Apr. 4, 8:45 pm ET
Ideal Hotel for the Best Rate trivago: Ideal Hotel for the Best Rate
Network: BBC America
Show: Star Trek: Voyager
Primetime Airing: Apr. 4, 8:14 pm ET
Life Ready: Cupcakes Procter & Gamble: Life Ready: Cupcakes
Network: CW
Show: DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Primetime Airing: Apr. 4, 10:05 pm ET
That Guy: Easy Tilt Seating Chrysler: That Guy: Easy Tilt Seating
Network: Comedy Central
Show: Tosh.0
Primetime Airing: Apr. 4, 9:38 pm ET
Zero Jersey Mike's: Zero
Network: ESPN
Show: SportsCenter
Primetime Airing: Apr. 4, 9:25 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Destiny 2: Rally the Troops Activision: Destiny 2: Rally the Troops
Online Views: 6954337
Social Actions: 8319004
SpotShare: 17.22%
Unbox Your Phone: Scuba Diver Samsung Mobile: Unbox Your Phone: Scuba Diver
Online Views: 7937712
Social Actions: 54315
SpotShare: 9.16%
Sticker Fight Apple iPhone: Sticker Fight
Online Views: 3633290
Social Actions: 8115
SpotShare: 4.20%
Home for Pizza Domino's: Home for Pizza
Online Views: 1522044
Social Actions: 7238
SpotShare: 1.83%
Following State Farm: Following
Online Views: 378122
Social Actions: 459926
SpotShare: 0.97%
