Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Toyota, P&G, Trivago and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Toyota tries to get you to feel bad for (soon-to-be-underemployed) crash test dummies. P&G wants you to get "life ready" by stocking up on P&G products such as Bounty paper towels and Swiffer cleaners to help cope with cupcake-related messes. And the Trivago Guy gets a break so the Trivago Gal can hype the hotel-shopping service. (Maybe they're lovers? Let the speculation begin.)