Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Gatorade, New Era, Lowe's and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Lowe's wants you to start thinking about next Christmas—specifically, how to get ready for it by properly packing up all of this year's Christmas decorations in sturdy storage bins from Lowe's. In a series of close-ups, a wordless New Era ad shows off the meticulous stitching that goes into its 59Fifty line of caps. And in two separate ads, Gatorade shows groups of athletes getting intense pep talks that close out with everyone joining in on shouting a mantra: "We are made for this!"