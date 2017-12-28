Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Gatorade, New Era, Lowe's and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: Lowe's wants you to start thinking about next Christmas—specifically, how to get ready for it by properly packing up all of this year's Christmas decorations in sturdy storage bins from Lowe's. In a series of close-ups, a wordless New Era ad shows off the meticulous stitching that goes into its 59Fifty line of caps. And in two separate ads, Gatorade shows groups of athletes getting intense pep talks that close out with everyone joining in on shouting a mantra: "We are made for this!"
Today's TV Ad Highlights
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV AdsTV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.